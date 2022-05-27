The Los Angeles area healthcare group comments on a recent article that achieving and maintaining a major weight loss without bariatric procedures is vastly more difficult than many people think.
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 6 article in Metro covers a reality TV star who lost an astonishing 13 stone (182 pounds) with the help of a sleeve gastrectomy. The already somewhat plump former star of, "This Only Way Out is Essex," a hugely popular UK scripted reality show, began to gain weight rapidly after he gave up alcohol and drugs in the wake of a near-fatal overdose in 2019. The pandemic lockdowns of 2020 made the situation worse for the 30ish TV personality and he decided to obtain a gastric sleeve. On the one-year anniversary of his procedure, James Argent says getting a gastric sleeve surgery was the best choice he ever made. Southern California medical group Beverly Hills Physicians says that, while most procedures involve more modest weight losses, the stunning outcome in James Argent's case demonstrates how effective they can be.
The health and beauty medical group says that, before the wide use of weight loss surgery, the statistics on defeating obesity were truly dismal. While a minority of determined individuals have been able to achieve their goal weights, the number of people who were able to keep their weight off for a significant length of time was depressingly minuscule, says Beverly Hills Physicians.
The medical group adds that the reasons for the daunting statistics are increasingly well-understood. When people lose even fairly small amounts of weight, their bodies begin to act as if a famine may be underway and the reaction is that much stronger when people lose a major percentage of their body weight. Beverly Hills Physicians says that, at this point, the production of hunger-inducing hormones goes into overdrive. The result is that dieters feel physically hungry even when they know intellectually they have eaten more than enough food. In hunter-gatherer times, this response probably helped the human race to fight starvation and thrive. But in our modern world of readily available high-calorie food, it can make our lives both shorter and a lot less enjoyable, says Beverly Hills Physicians.
Beverly Hills Physicians says that sleeve gastrectomies are relatively simple procedures that remove about 70 to 80 percent of the stomach, creating a sleeve-like pouch. This reduces the appetite in two ways. As readers might guess, a smaller stomach means that eating too much food will be uncomfortable, providing a strong physical motivation for patients to keep their food intake under control. Just as important, however, removing large portions of the stomach reduces the production of hunger hormones. Thus, patients are motivated to work harder at eating in a healthy manner while also relieving them of the often near impossible task of ignoring the incessant cravings that make them want to overeat in the first place. The important thing for prospective weight loss surgery patients to understand, says Beverly Hills Physicians, is that defeating obesity with a weight loss surgery will still be a challenge but it will be much more achievable.
