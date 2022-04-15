NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 22.82 billion between 2019 and 2024, and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis on the vendor landscape and the key products offered by prominent vendors.
The 120-pages report segments the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market by drug class (anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors, acid neutralizers, and other therapeutics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
By drug class, the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, the rising focus of vendors on developing biologics, and effective treatment results among the patients with IBDs are the factors contributing to the growth of the anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Similarly, Asia will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. Rising healthcare expenditure is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. China and Japan are the key markets for gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The market is driven by the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, the strong product pipeline is anticipated to boost the growth of the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market.
Globally, the prevalence of various gastrointestinal diseases such as gallstones, ulcerative colitis, fissure, hemorrhoids, irritable bowel disease (IBD), and others have increased significantly over the years. These diseases if untreated in time could lead to various medical complications and disabilities. Hence, the demand for various medications, including antacids, histamine H2-receptor antagonists, laxatives, proton pump inhibitors, and antibiotics to cure such diseases has been on the rise. This is increasing the demand for various classes or types of drugs for treating gastrointestinal diseases, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market.
Major Companies in the Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market:
The global gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and local vendors. Established vendors are focusing on remaining competitive by investing in R&D activities to develop innovative therapeutics and strengthening their customer base with a strong network of distribution channels. However, the established vendors face a heavy threat from the generic drug manufacturers, owing to the increasing patent expiries in the market.
Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers gastrointestinal disease therapeutics under various brands such as Actnew, Adiza, Cremadiet, Cremaffin, Cremagel, Cremalax, Eldicet, and others.
AbbVie Inc.: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics products under the brands ACTIGALL, ASACOL HD, BENTYL, CANASA, CARAFATE, DELZICOL, and others.
AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics products under the brands Losec, Gastroloc, Mopral, Omepral, Prilosec, Nexium, and Vimovo.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics under the brand Salix.
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics under the brands Dulcolax, Buscopan, Zantac, and Vaprino.
Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 22.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
-28.49
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
Asia at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
