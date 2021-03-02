IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GATC recently introduced its Viral Immunity Platform™ (VIP), a technology leap that predicts individual response to COVID (Sars-Cov2). "Your individual genetic makeup defines your individual response to COVID and other viral diseases.
GATC utilizes its AI and Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) to analyze the individuals DNA sample which is taken by a simple PCR swab kit, sent to a lab for DNA sequencing of the entire genome and then aligned in a way to work within the MAT platform which can run 8 billion permutations in minutes. MAT integrates personal metadata to accurately predict individual immunity response to agents that comprise the immune system.
How the Platform Works
MAT also combines advanced AI systems and quantitative genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics to decipher billions of data points to deliver extremely accurate results.
VIP provides personalized medical analysis that assesses risk of infection, predicts immune response, identifies potential complications, and could even offer therapeutic guidance. The results enable patients and physicians to make informed decisions about individual immunity and safety, including who can return to work, who should attend social gatherings, who may have a moderate illness, and who is at high risk for a serious infection or prone to complications.
GATC Health's Viral Immunity Platform will provide customers with a personalized report outlining predicted viral infection risk, immunity response, and potential complications. VIP is expected to be available for consumers and physicians in Q2 2021.
GATC has genetic testing products that are utilized for health and wellness along with the medicine of cannabis. GATC technology is also being used for biomarker discovery and drug repurposing and discovery.
How Will it Help?
John Stroh, Interim CEO of GATC Health, said that, "In our current climate, it's more important than ever to have accurate information about how we will react to COVID-19 or other viral infections so we may make well-educated decisions." He added that the newly launched platform "has the ability to provide predictive and actionable information about how an individual will respond when exposed to a virus."
He went on to say that, "Armed with this knowledge, physicians and patients can make suitable decisions to reduce their risk of infection, determine the most likely course of an infection if it does occur, and plan appropriate treatment."
About GATC Health
GATC Health uses Predictive Multiomics™ to advance drug discovery and improve human health. Its proprietary Multiomic Advanced Technology (MAT) sequences an individual's DNA, reading the entire genome and analyzing the full data set of omics, including genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. A complete understanding of a person's genetics combined with the evaluation of other omics yields the most comprehensive individual health analysis available. This, in turn, can lead to fast-tracking drug development, pre-screening clinical trial participants, identifying new drugs, and repurposing existing treatments. GATC Health's innovative technology can help take healthcare from reactive to predictive, making it truly personalized medicine.
