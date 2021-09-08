LA JOLLA, Calif., Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, a leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, announces that the Mom's Choice Award Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products was awarded to SneakPeek Gender DNA Test. To be considered for the award, five SneakPeek Gender DNA At-Home test kits were submitted for use to Mom's Choice, which matched the products with appropriate evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators were bound by a strict code of ethics to ensure objectivity, as well as blinded to Gateway Genomics as the test provider.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists, and we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."
Scored on educational value, design, production quality, and cost, SneakPeek Gender Test was granted the Mom's Choice Award Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products.
"We're proud to be granted the Mom's Choice Award," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Since 2014, we've worked to make the SneakPeek Gender test more accurate, accessible earlier in pregnancy, and easy to take. Third party independent review is very important to our company, and the recognition from the Mom's Choice Award panel after rigorous testing reflects the emphasis we place on customer satisfaction and ensuring high net promoter scores."
Gateway Genomics recently launched the breakthrough SneakPeek Snap, a push-button device to collect blood easily and painlessly from the comfort of home. The company also validated its 99.9% accurate test at 7 weeks into pregnancy, allowing moms to take the test one week earlier into pregnancy.
About Gateway Genomics
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 450,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
About the Mom's Choice Awards®
The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
Media Contact
Angela Shue, Gateway Genomics, 8582554330, angela@gatewaygenomics.org
SOURCE Gateway Genomics