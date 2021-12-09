LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading provider of direct-to-consumer genetic tests focused on prenatal and pediatric information, announces the launch of the new SneakPeek Snap into all clinical partner locations in the US. SneakPeek Snap is a microneedle-based device that collects capillary blood through the upper arm rather than through the fingertip or venipuncture, found to be completely painless by 90% of users in a recent clinical study. The automated, self-contained nature of SneakPeek Snap also makes it easy to self-administer; 90% of users in the same study found it very easy to use.
"We're thrilled to make SneakPeek Snap available to all of our 1,500 clinical locations in the US," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "It provides an alternative option for clients who are fearful of visible needles, who want a proven pain-free method. In addition, because Snap doesn't require a trained professional to administer, our clinical partners are able to provide Snap any time that's convenient for the location and their clients, increasing availability and reducing logistics and costs by orders of magnitude. It's a game-changer; some our clinics have tripled their sales since offering Snap."
SneakPeek Snap launched on the company's website in June, and since then, adoption by clinical locations has been rapid as the device increased flexibility and reduced total turnaround time to learn gender for customers. Jeanie Basham, whose clinic is an early adopter of the Snap device says, "Snap has been fantastic for us. The ability for clients to schedule it online any time we're open has reduced back and forth communication about this product and increased the number of bookings. Clients also love that it doesn't hurt at all, and it's worked like a champ on clients who say they are usually a very hard stick."
The SneakPeek Snap kit is stocked at all participating clinical locations, and clients can walk in to purchase and use the product any time the provider is open, increasing convenience and reducing time to learn fetal sex. The device is easily administered by either the client or the clinical provider by placing it on the upper arm and pushing a button, collecting the blood sample in 1 to 4 minutes. When SneakPeek Snap is removed from the arm, the tube is separated from the device, capped, and readied for mailing, with results to the customer as soon as next day.
In 2021, Gateway Genomics ranked #601 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 7 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 500,000 SneakPeek DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with and learn about their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
