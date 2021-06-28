LA JOLLA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading provider of direct-to-consumer genetic tests focused on prenatal and pediatric information, announces the launch of the new SneakPeek Snap. SneakPeek Snap is a self-administered device that collects capillary blood through the upper arm rather than the sensitive fingertip, thereby reducing pain from 78% to 10% as noted in a recent clinical study. The automated, self-contained nature of SneakPeek Snap also made it easier to use, reducing difficulty from 60% to 10%.
"We're thrilled to offer parents a way to learn the gender of their babies without fingersticks," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "It removes one worry for moms during pregnancy, knowing they now have a pain-free, easy way to discover if they're having a boy or girl, all from the comfort and convenience of home."
The traditional lancet method often used in at-home blood collection kits requires puncturing the fingertip with a lancet blade, then manually squeezing blood from the finger into a tube. This physical manipulation can sometimes cause blood cell lysis, or DNA contamination if the finger and nails aren't completely clean. SneakPeek Snap mitigates these issues with push-button functionality and a tube that's already attached to the device to collect blood automatically.
"Using SneakPeek Snap is as easy as place, push, wait, and remove," continues Mr. Jacob. "Rather than trying to squeeze blood from the finger into a tube, moms can relax while the device collects blood for them, then remove the tube and send it back for analysis. SneakPeek Snap blood collection takes less than 4 minutes for most of our customers."
Developed in partnership with Seventh Sense Biosystems, SneakPeek Snap uses microneedles that are 1/5 the width of the lancet blade and only go into the top layer of skin where there are fewer nerve endings, enabling the device to be virtually painless. SneakPeek Snap is used by placing it on the upper arm and pushing a button, and the device collects the blood sample in 1 to 4 minutes. The user can let arms hang comfortably, as SneakPeek Snap stays on with an adhesive. When SneakPeek Snap is removed from the arm, the tube is easily separated from the device and can be capped and readied for mailing.
SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test with Snap is now available through the SneakPeek website and will soon be launched in the company's over 1,000 participating clinical locations.
In 2020, Gateway Genomics ranked #296 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 450,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
