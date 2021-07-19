LA JOLLA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, market leader of direct-to-consumer genetic tests focused on prenatal and pediatric information, announces the launch of the new SneakPeek Brand Affiliates program that allows partners and supporters to promote SneakPeek Gender or Traits At-home products and receive a commission.
"We're thrilled to offer our clinical partners an alternative way to promote SneakPeek At-home products and generate a revenue stream," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "During the pandemic lockdown when many clinics couldn't open their doors to the public to offer SneakPeek Gender Clinical, becoming an ambassador for SneakPeek Gender At-home was a way to earn extra income that we were proud to provide. With the success of that pilot, we're expanding the program so that any champion of SneakPeek can promote our products on their website and earn commission with minimal effort."
The SneakPeek Brand Affiliates program is launched in response to demand from Gateway Genomics' clinical partners seeking an additional channel to promote SneakPeek products to their customers. SneakPeek provides all creative assets needed, and clinics receive a 10% commission on every product sold, paid monthly through the ShareASale platform. The company will also allow brands that align with its target market to become affiliates and promote SneakPeek products on their websites to earn commission.
"Our goal is to enable parents to learn more about their children sooner than ever before," continues Mr. Jacob. "The more supporters and champions we engage in generating awareness of our SneakPeek products, in a way that's easy for them to implement, the more families we can connect with to help their children live their best lives."
In addition to the SneakPeek Brand Affiliates program, the company also launches the Customer Referral program, also known as Refer-a-Friend. Individual participants can sign up to receive a unique referral link to share with family, friends, and on social media and receive a 10% commission on every SneakPeek At-home order made. The commission is paid out monthly through the PayPal platform.
In 2020, Gateway Genomics ranked #296 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
About Gateway Genomics
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 450,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
