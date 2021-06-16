LA JOLLA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading provider of direct-to-consumer genetic tests focused on prenatal and pediatric information, announces a new publication titled, "SneakPeek Snap: A Painless Microneedle-Based Push-Button Device for Early Fetal Sex Determination" in the International Journal of Pregnancy & Child Birth.
In the study, 151 pregnant women with the average gestational age of 9.59 weeks took the At-Home SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test using both the traditional fingerstick lancet method and the new SneakPeek Snap, a breakthrough push-button device that collects blood from capillary beds in the upper arm rather than the nerve ending-laden fingertip. After taking the tests, the participants completed a survey that assessed their experiences.
Key conclusions from the survey:
1) 90% of participants found SneakPeek Snap to be painless, versus 22% for lancet
2) 90% of participants found SneakPeek Snap to be easy to use, versus 40% for lancet
3) 89% of Snap users collected blood in under 4 minutes, versus 66% for lancet
Zero male DNA contamination events were identified in the at-home Snap samples.
In a separate part of the study, 106 additional participants ranging from 8 to 15.43 weeks gestational age took the Clinical SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test using both the current phlebotomy method and the SneakPeek Snap device. The accuracy of the SneakPeek test for fetal sex determination with Snap collected samples was over 99%, in line with a previous publication determining Sneakpeek Early Gender DNA Test to be 99.9% accurate.
"In the years that our SneakPeek Gender test has been in the market, one consistent piece of customer feedback is that they don't like using the lancet device," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "It can be messy and difficult, and many people don't like to think of sticking themselves with a lancet blade, especially in an area as sensitive as the fingertip. That's why we've worked hard to bring SneakPeek Snap to our customers as an alternative, superior solution. The microneedles are a fifth the width of the lancet blade, and they're deployed in the less sensitive arm area rather than the finger, making it a multifold easier, less painful experience."
SneakPeek Snap, developed and brought to market through a partnership with Seventh Sense Biosystems, is a breakthrough blood collection device that is simple and standardized, making it very easy to use. It enables moms to collect a DNA sample in the comfort of their home without needing to visit a clinical facility, with an ease and lack of pain that is unmatched by the lancet device. Snap will be available on the SneakPeek website in the upcoming month.
"This study is the culmination of months of product testing and refinement to ensure SneakPeek Snap provides the best experience for our customers while keeping accuracy rates high," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "We see SneakPeek Snap as a transformative step in enabling parents to learn about their future children as easily as possible, with no more need for fingersticks."
In 2020, Gateway Genomics ranked #296 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2021's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the fetal sex of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
About Gateway Genomics
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 450,000 SneakPeek Early Gender DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
Media Contact
Angela Shue, Gateway Genomics, 8582554330, angela@gatewaygenomics.org
SOURCE Gateway Genomics