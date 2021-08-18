LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, a leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, announces inclusion in the Inc. 5000 2021 list of fastest growing private companies for the third straight year. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. Ranking in the list is determined by the percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, with minimums set for each year. With 801% revenue growth from 2017 to 2020, Gateway Genomics ranked #601 in the list, and #60 in the Health sector.
"We're incredibly honored by both Inc. and our customers to be recognized in this prestigious list for three consecutive years," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Each time, the revenue growth needed to make the list gets more difficult to achieve as companies work from a higher initial base. The fact that we've stayed around the same ranking every year highlights our exponential growth rate, which I believe will only be sustained as our products continue become better known and more mainstream."
Gateway Genomics introduced the breakthrough SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test in 2014, a new-to-the-world product at the time. For the first time, moms no longer needed expensive tests that had to be ordered by physicians to learn the sex of their babies during pregnancy. They could purchase a test through the SneakPeek website and learn their baby's gender from the comfort of home with over 99% accuracy.
"The SneakPeek At-home Gender Test has had incredible customer reception," continues Mr. Jacob. "It's the 3rd most reviewed DNA test on Amazon; only 23andMe and AncestryDNA have more. Our customers love the new SneakPeek Snap, just launched in June, currently at a five-star rating on Amazon. SneakPeek Snap has been years in the making, in response to the single biggest request from our customers for an easier way to collect their DNA sample from home, and I'm happy to say customer experience so far has been one of great satisfaction. I believe SneakPeek Gender is still in the early adoption phase. We only foresee more exponential growth in the future as we continue making the product easier to use and more accurate earlier into pregnancy."
