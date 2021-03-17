LA JOLLA, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, a leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, was recognized in this year's Inc. 5000's California list for the second year in a row, emerging as the 56th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #6 in the Health sector. Last year the company was included in the 2020 annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
"In 2020, we saw our barbell strategy of having two very diverse sales channels pay off," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Around March and April when shelter-in-place mandates went into effect, sales slightly decreased in our clinical channel, but our ecommerce-based at-home version was an option for parents who didn't want to or couldn't visit clinical locations in person. Since that time, our clinical sales have rebounded robustly, showing moms value the ability to have their DNA blood samples taken by a phlebotomist rather than self-collecting at home. We're proud to offer both options so that parents can choose whatever is most convenient for them."
The company's flagship product, the SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test, looks at the cell-free fetal DNA found in mom's blood and returns just one answer – male or female. The test is available in two ways: An At-Home version that can be ordered from an ecommerce website and taken at home, and a Clinical version that is offered in over 1000 participating locations. Both can be taken at 8 weeks into pregnancy, providing gender results with 99.9% accuracy in as little as 48 hours.
"Every year, the revenue growth needed to make a list like this gets more difficult to achieve as companies start from a higher base," continues Mr. Jacob. "To see triple-digit growth over two years at this stage of revenue is an accomplishment we attribute to our focus on product innovation. We are continually pushing our Gender test to be more accurate, earlier in pregnancy. At the end of last year, we also launched SneakPeek Traits to provide what a child will look like as an adult, predicted nutrition levels, and sleep behavior to parents, so they can help their children live their best lives."
To qualify for the California list, companies must have had $100,000 in revenue in 2017, and ranking was determined by percentage revenue growth between 2017 to 2019. With 346% revenue growth from 2017 to 2019, Gateway Genomics ranked #56 in the list, and #6 in the Health sector.
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 350,000 SneakPeek DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
