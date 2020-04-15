PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Health, a leading managed care organization dedicated to caring for the "total health" of its members, today announced a decision to waive all member co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles associated with COVID-19 testing and medical treatment. This applies to in-network and out-of-network inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services related to COVID-19 treatment. The decision to waive member cost-sharing affects all Gateway members participating in Pennsylvania Medicaid HealthChoices and Medicare Assured Part C plans.
"As Pennsylvania continues to see daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, our top concern is ensuring our members have access to the affordable, high-quality medical care they need, when they need it," said Glenn Pomerantz, M.D., Senior Vice President of Health Services at Gateway Health. "Many of our members are currently facing particularly challenging circumstances. We hope that by removing additional out-of-pocket costs associated with their care, we can help them break down any COVID-19 treatment barriers."
Gateway currently plans to implement this change until the end of the public health emergency. The organization will regularly monitor the rapidly evolving situation to determine if any extensions are needed.
These plan enhancements are in addition to Gateway's recent decision to cover all testing for COVID-19, if a member's provider determines it is necessary based on their symptoms.
As part of Gateway's commitment to caring for the overall health and well-being of the members it serves, the organization also recently launched a new COVID-19 page on its website. Using the resources available on this page, Gateway members can search for food and financial assistance, transportation, and other free or reduced cost programs.
Go to GatewayHealthPlan.com/coronavirus for more information.
