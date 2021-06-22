PRINCETON, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Clinical Trials, LLC ("GCT") is a premier contract research organization providing clinical services in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company is delighted to announce the celebration of 20 years helping small and large pharma, biotech and medical device companies run their clinical studies. In the following months, GCT will be publishing media content, including the stories of GCT employees and empirical lessons that contributed most to the growth of the company and its service offerings.
Founded in 2001, GCT transitioned from a well-known local provider in Central-Eastern Europe, to a global CRO with operations in 11 countries through offices in Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. GCT fully supports projects in various therapeutic areas from phase I through IV, providing targeted, flexible and cost-effective solutions.
"It has been a fantastic journey since we started literally from the scratch. Our team has grown both professionally and in number, and now we are able to support clinical trials globally. The driving force for all of us has always been changing needs of the customers" – shared GCT President, Dr. Jeff Apter.
During its 20 years on the market, GCT has achieved a number of milestones:
- Increased the number of full-time employees from <5 to 100+
- Established 11 clinical offices worldwide
- Managed clinical trials in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, and the U.S.
- Opened internal Data Management, Biostatistics and Medical Writing departments
- Enhanced the project portfolio with 200+ clinical trials
- Earned repeat business from the same clients
Eugene Selivra, CEO of GCT said, "GCT's main objective has always been and remains the patients' safety and well-being. Our business grew gradually: both by answering new opportunities and demands for particular country or service, and by relaying on the expertise and drive of local professionals pushing to add their countries to the map of clinical trials. After all, behind all our success, stand the people who are talented, passionate, and devoted professionals. Our biggest achievement is the customers' confidence and trust in GCT. What used to be an idea is now a reality."
