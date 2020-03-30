FORT WORTH, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GDC Technics, a global aerospace company and industry leader in multiple aircraft services, announces it will begin voluntary production of N95 compliant face masks to be donated to local Fort Worth hospitals to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as part of its GDC Cares initiative.
The GDC Technics US operations is recognized by the Federal Government Department of Defense as an Essential Operation and continues to operate at full capacity in order to provide customers with consistent and high-quality services. All GDC Technics workshops remain in operation, including its Upholstery shops, in both Fort Worth and San Antonio which have been focused on the production of face masks. The company has pledged to produce and donate a minimum of one thousand N95 compliant face masks per week to local hospitals while maintaining its normal operations.
"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and our community," said Brad Foreman, GDC Technics CEO. "We, at GDC, are doing everything we can to continue our operations while keeping our employees and their families safe by ensuring we follow the recommendations and regulations issued by all local authorities, the Center for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization." Foreman added, "We recognize that this is a difficult time for many and our employees want to do everything possible to support our country. We offer this commitment of face mask donations to bring help to our community and further unite us against the spread of COVID-19."
GDC Cares is the company's community outreach initiative that shows the commitment of GDC Technics to the community where it lives and works. GDC Technics firmly believes that community involvement is a great way to give back to the people as well as to its company's ripening culture. As a world-wide company, GDC Technics is proud to be thinking globally and acting locally and hopes its efforts will continue to spread inspiration in both its colleagues and community alike.
GDC Technics will donate all of the produced face masks to Fort Worth hospitals as there is currently a high demand for face masks within healthcare organizations. N95 compliant face masks are a type of personal protective equipment that can be used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and to keep liquids from contaminating the wearer's face. Healthcare professionals use face masks to help prevent the contraction and spread of the virus.
GDC Technics is also evaluating its ability to help manufacture ventilators as we realize that this is also a critical need at this time.
About GDC Technics. GDC Technics is a global aerospace company with extensive expertise in Engineering & Technical services, Modifications, Electronic Systems, R&D, and MRO services. GDC Technics is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas with multiple worldwide locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. For more information, see www.gdctechnics.com.