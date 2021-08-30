LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (ChrysCapital portfolio company) a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000's 2021 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States. This marks the thirteenth consecutive year the California-based firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and included in the publication's ranking. To access the complete list, please visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000
This latest acknowledgement puts GeBBS in select company. As an Inc. 5000 honoree, GeBBS shares a pedigree with Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, among other notable brands. The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020.
"An accomplishment like this does not just happen by chance," said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare. "It speaks to the quality and caliber of our people. We have a phenomenal team that encourages us to dream big and keep us engaged. They consistently raise the bar, perform at extraordinarily high levels, and deliver exceptional results for our clients and stakeholders."
"We are very mindful of this prestigious honor and the hard work it took to achieve it," added Nitin Thakor, Executive Chairman of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "I want to thank our customers who have continued to support us through these many years. We are blessed to have the right culture in place and the strategic thinking to continue growing aggressively. But if not for our customers, we would not be in this position. This is an extremely humbling honor for which we are truly grateful."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," remarked Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is an astonishing feat, one that requires effective leadership and contributions across the board. It also shows that, as a business, we have responded well and pivoted smart."
Each company included in the 2021 Inc. 5000 ranking maintains a strong competitive position within their markets. This year's honorees also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among them, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 9,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com
About Inc. 5000
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
