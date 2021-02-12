LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today that it has been recognized as a "Top Performer" for Revenue Cycle - Extended Business Office in 2021 Best in KLAS® Report. In addition to being "Top Performer", GeBBS also received top grades across five customer excellence pillars included in the annual report — loyalty, operations, services, relationship, and value.
The comprehensive Best in KLAS report recognizes healthcare vendors based on 30,000+ interviews annually with healthcare software and services users across thousands of hospitals and clinics, as well as payer and employee organizations. KLAS Research winnows the top performers from roughly 1,200 healthcare IT products and services from more than 450 vendors.
"This recognition reflects the outcomes of the partnership we create with our clients. It also highlights the incredible effort and resolve our team has shown to help our clients in such a challenging environment" commented Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions "As we strive to deliver the best possible solutions for our clients, we're delighted to see these results come to fruition in this year's Best in KLAS report."
"Outperforming 10 other Extended Business Office services firms, GeBBS Healthcare earned the title of "Top Performer" on our 2021 Best in KLAS report." said Mac Boyter, Research Director at KLAS.
"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms" said Adam Gale, President at KLAS.
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 9,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.
