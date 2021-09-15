LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of revenue-cycle management (RCM) solutions for healthcare providers and payers, announced today that it has again been named to Modern Healthcare's Top 10 List of Largest Revenue-Cycle Management Companies.
This is the sixth time that GeBBS' has been ranked on the list since its inaugural ranking in 2016. This year, the company climbed to the sixth spot.
"We are honored to be ranked on the Modern Healthcare list for the 6th time," said Nitin Thakor, Founder and Executive Chairman of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "GeBBS is committed to helping our hospital clients improve their financial outcomes, so they can focus on providing better patient care. I want to thank our incredible team for the hard work they do every day. This recognition speaks to their dedication and perseverance."
"If not for the continued support of our growing customer base, we would not make this list once, let alone six times," explained Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. "As a collective, we take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to healthcare organizations and continuously reaffirm our commitment to serving our clients."
Modern Healthcare's Largest Revenue Cycle Management Firms list recognizes the nation's top revenue cycle management companies ranked by total number of contracts in 2020. The list includes 24 firms that have dedicated practice areas and staff to address the needs of the healthcare revenue cycle process. Participating companies report a breakdown of contracts between comprehensive revenue cycle and partial services.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the industry's leading source of healthcare business and policy news, research, and information. We report on important healthcare events and trends, as they happen, through our weekly print magazine, websites, e-newsletters, mobile products, and events. Our readers use that information to make informed business decisions and lead their organizations to success. It's for this reason that Modern Healthcare magazine is ranked No. 1 in readership among healthcare executives and deemed a "must-read" by the who's who in healthcare. Modern Healthcare leads the market in editorial excellence and is honored to receive awards from ASBPE, ASHPE American Business Media, Trade Association and Business Publications International and the Association of Health Care Journalists, affirming Modern Healthcare's status as the best source for healthcare business and policy news, research, and information.
About GeBBS
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS' innovative technology, combined with over 9,500-strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare's Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research's Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.gebbs.com
