SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodesign company Geltor today announced Elastapure™, the newest ingredient in its portfolio of bioidentical active ingredients for the cosmetics industry. The first ever human elastin designed for topical skincare, Elastapure™ is the latest ingredient technology developed using Geltor's biodesign platform.
A major component of human skin, elastin functions alongside collagen in the body and provides elasticity through its moisture-retaining properties and unique ability as a protein to stretch and recoil. Similarly to collagen and other building blocks of skin, production of elastin in the body visibly decreases over time, and elastin for consumer products has historically been derived from animal sources. Geltor's sustainable, 100% plant-based fermentation technology has unlocked the capacity to deliver key proteins to the consumer packaged goods industries in an unprecedented ultra-pure and biocompatible form requiring zero human or animal inputs.
In addition to its launch of Elastapure™, Geltor also recently unveiled an extensive Custom Services partnership model that enables brands to work closely with the company's biodesign team to rapidly produce unique bioactives for use in products lines across categories including cosmetics, food & beverage, and dietary supplements, from concept to commercialization.
"With the launch of Elastapure™, Geltor continues to establish itself as the ingredient and innovation partner of choice for leading consumer brands," says co-founder and CEO Alex Lorestani. "The response to our technology from customers and end users alike has been energizing. Whether through the purchase of an 'off-the-shelf' portfolio ingredient like Elastapure™, or through Geltor's custom services, we've been able to provide a seamless solution for brands wanting novel bioactives that align with their values. It's been incredibly rewarding to see these partnerships give rise to products consumers can't get enough of."
In the months ahead, Geltor plans to commercialize additional proteins in its growing suite of biocompatible active ingredients for topical skincare, and will move forward with its plans to launch its first ingestible animal-free collagen with GELITA.
Geltor's hero ingredient production platform was created in 2015 by founders Alex Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov. The California-based company introduced the world's first biodesigned human collagen ingredient HumaColl21™ in 2019; and the company's award-winning debut marine collagen, Collume™ in 2018. These ingredients have powered acclaimed skincare and haircare formulations sold throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on Geltor's products and services, visit www.geltor.com.
Geltor is the biodesign company that has created the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.