LOS ANGELES, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Industrious, a global experience design agency, today published a new white paper examining key insights and strategies to fuel recovery and growth in the retail landscape forever transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gen Z and The Retail Middle Class – A Path Forward analyzes the current state of retail and how businesses can adopt and incorporate advanced experience strategies and technologies to survive and thrive in the evolving retail landscape.
"The outlook for middle-class retailers can seem rough these days, due to the combined challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing economic stratification, and ongoing competition from e-commerce. But if retailers take decisive action and execute on a strategy to put experience first, the future of physical retail holds real promise," said Andy Austin, founder and president of The Industrious. "Retailers have an incredible opportunity to transform physical stores into places that engage all the senses, align their brand with the shopper's personal brand, delight customers, and inspire them to make a purchase and spread the word. The time to act is now and put experience first."
The Industrious' white paper draws on the over 40 years of its leadership team's combined brand and retail experience to examine new and innovative strategies to help retailers rethink their blueprint for shopper engagement and operations focusing on core topics including:
--The current state of the retail landscape and what's in store for an industry forever transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- New principles and values retailers must adopt and demonstrate to ensure a solid future for years to come.
-- How a well-designed, innovative customer experience can be transformative for retailers in every vertical and at every level.
-- Ways in which aligning the customer's personal brand with the retailer's brand can engage shoppers and build lasting relationships with the next generation of consumers
-- The impact of mobile devices, content and social selling on creating the path forward
Austin continued, "At the center of the path forward for retailers lies the next generation of shoppers – Gen Z. They are coming, and actively seeking a compelling reason to visit stores. They value experience over product, and want something they can't find online. These digital natives want experiences that are personal, tech-forward, and entertaining – a conversion of the retail experience into a facet of gaming culture. Retailers who earn Gen Z's loyalty with active, participatory, and powerful experiences are poised to win."
Gen Z and The Retail Middle Class – A Path Forward can be downloaded for free here.
About The Industrious
The Industrious is a global experience design agency rooted in the belief of the transformative power of design + technology to excite, engage and empower people. The Company's unique alchemy of award-winning creative and strategic thinking elevates brands by creating bold and memorable experiences that spark deep emotional connections and drive engagement. The Industrious reinvents methods of engagement through innovative thinking, design and technology solutions for clients such as AT&T, Microsoft, C&A, Warner Bros. Games, Lego, Ford Motor Company, Audi, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, The Industrious also has locations in Atlanta, Austin, London and Amsterdam. Learn more about The Industrious at http://wearetheindustrious.com/.
