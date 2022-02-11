NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for the gene delivery technologies market in 2020 was approximately USD 2,610.8 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% and is projected to reach around USD 4,400.7 Million by 2028.
The growing occurrence of chronic diseases, the mounting technological advancements, and the rising demand for targeted therapies are some major factors driving the market expansion of global gene delivery technologies market. Moreover, other factors expected to propel the market growth include the augment in requirement for advanced technologies for targeted systems, the launching of new and superior technologies, the boost in demand for self-administration devices for home health care, the rising demand for targeted and the little dose frequency drug delivery, and the increase in incidence of chronic life-threatening diseases. Also, the growing ongoing research & development in the field of genomics at global level have been fuelling the market development.
Major Market Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,
- Horizon Discovery Group Co.
- QIAGEN
- Oxford BioMedia plc
- SignaGen Laboratories
- SIBIONO
- Novartis International AG
- Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Amgen Inc.
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Uniqure NV
- Vectalys
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sirion-Biotech GmbH
- Bayer AG
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- Catalent Inc.
- System Biosciences
- OriGene Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Promega Corporation
- Epeius Biotechnologies Corporation
Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: Segmentation
The global gene delivery technologies market has been segmented into delivery systems, application, and route of administration. On the basis of delivery systems, the global gene delivery technologies market has been classified into viral gene delivery systems, non-viral gene delivery systems, and combined hybrid delivery systems. Based on the application, the global gene delivery technologies market has been categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, pulmonary disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and others. In terms of route of administration, the global gene delivery technologies market has been divided into oral, injectable, nasal, and others.
Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: Regional Analysis
The global gene delivery technologies market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Globally, North America is leading the global gene delivery system market. North America and Europe together is contributing for significant share of the market, owing to the increase in occurrence of chronic diseases in the United States and Europe and the technological development in drug delivery technologies in this region. The augment in dominance of acute and chronic diseases in the United States is driving the demand for drug delivery systems in the region. The demand for drug and gene delivery system is mounting in this region due to augment in incidence of numerous chronic diseases. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at a rapid rate in the global gene delivery technologies market owing to the boost in prevalence of diseases and the growing investment of major players in the region. Also, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to enlarge at a lethargic rate.
Report Scope:
REPORT SNAPSHOT & REPORTING DATA TIMEFRAME
Parameter
Details
Historical Date (Actual Data)
2016 - 2020
Base Year Data
2020
Current Year Data
2021
Projected Data
2021 – 2028
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered
product type, application, region
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa
Country Scope
U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; China; Japan; South Korea; Singapore; Malaysia; Brazil; Saudi Arabia
Customization scope
Free report customization (equivalent to up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
Pricing and purchase options
Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options
This report segments the global gene delivery technologies market as follows:
Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Delivery Systems
- Viral Gene Delivery Systems
- Non-Viral Gene Delivery Systems
- Combined Hybrid Delivery Systems
Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Application
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Pulmonary Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Diabetes
- Others
Global Gene Delivery Technologies Market: By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Nasal
- Others
