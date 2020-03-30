GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: ISOFOL), today announced that new gene expression data based on a validated method from TATAA Biocenter AB, which is significantly more sensitive than the pre-commercial method, shows that a larger proportion of patients, i.e. those with low ABCC3 expression, could have significant better effect of arfolitixorin than currently used prodrugs (leucovorin) on PFS and ultimately on overall survival.
The data from the optimized gene expression method validated by TATAA Biocenter AB, compared with data based on the pre-commercial gene expression method, shows an increase of the proportion of patients having lower ABCC3 gene expression i.e. 66.6% to 75%. The progression free survival (PFS) benefit for those with a high ABCC3 gene expression has increased by 1.1 months, now showing a 4.7 month difference from those with a low ABBC3 gene expression.
Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Isofol, comments: "These new data have demonstrated that there is a large proportion of patients who have lower expression levels of certain folate relevant genes, hence, indicating that they do not optimally benefit from the current treatment with 5-FU/leucovorin regimens. Low expression of the ABCC3 gene has been linked to poor conversion of leucovorin into [6R]-MTHF, and therefore worse disease-free survival in these patients. This supports the hypothesis that our drug candidate arfolitixorin will be beneficial to these patients because of arfolitixorin being the active metabolite [6R]-MTHF with no need of conversion."
About arfolitixorin
Arfolitixorin is Isofol's proprietary drug candidate being developed to increase the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer. The drug candidate is currently being studied in a global Phase 3 trial, AGENT. As the key active metabolite of the widely used folate-based drugs, arfolitixorin can potentially benefit all patients with advanced colorectal cancer, as it does not require complicated metabolic activation to become effective.
About Isofol Medical AB (publ)
Isofol Medical AB (publ) is a clinical stage biotech company developing arfolitixorin to improve the efficacy of standard of care chemotherapy for advanced colorectal cancer by increasing tumor response and progression free survival. Isofol holds a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to develop and commercialize arfolitixorin for oncology indications. Isofol Medical AB (publ) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.
