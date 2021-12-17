BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharma R&D, today announced an expanded licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for Genedata Screener® which will support the company's aim to digitalize and automate its screening processes. The broad adoption of the platform will enable AstraZeneca's research labs in Europe and North America to further automate routine in-vitro testing, with an increasing focus on biotherapeutics and specialized modalities such as PROTACs and CRISPR.
Genedata Screener consolidates data management and analysis for all screening and assay development operations. It minimizes maintenance costs while continually evolving to support customers' most recent screening technologies and assay designs.
"The Genedata Screener platform enables us to digitalize and harmonize assay data management, analysis, and reporting across a range of therapeutic modalities," said Jon Wingfield, principal scientist, Discovery Sciences, R&D, AstraZeneca. "It captures and secures raw experimental data in a central repository, analyses them using standardized workflows, automatically annotates them, and provides access to those results to AstraZeneca researchers."
The expanded licensing of Genedata Screener by AstraZeneca continues a successful collaboration between the two companies spanning ten years, driving innovation and increasing the efficiency of drug discovery processes. Automating complex assay data analysis workflows to deliver high-quality results in real-time, Genedata Screener was initially used by AstraZeneca during early-stage lead discovery only. Today, the platform is used further downstream in R&D and is widely used in specialized screening workflows in therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory and immunology diseases.
With drug discovery trending towards more biologically relevant and complex assays, Screener has expanded towards supporting innovative assay technologies, such as:
- Mass Spectrometry-based assays that are extremely information-rich and increasingly used in early discovery and mode-of-action analysis.
- High Content Screening for applications such as target identification, stem cell differentiation, multiplexed cell painting assays and in-vitro toxicity screening and antibody internalization studies optimized via Artificial Intelligence.
"We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with AstraZeneca," noted Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata, "But more importantly, we're excited by the scientific innovations that this collaboration brings. With unparalleled support for automation initiatives that shorten project timelines, Genedata Screener enables AstraZeneca to focus its resources on innovative biological approaches and cutting-edge screening technologies."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
________________________________________
Genedata Contact
Rebecca Finck
Genedata
Public Relations
Phone: +41 61 511 84 40
Disclaimer
The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Rebecca Finck, Genedata AG, +41 61 511 84 00, rebecca.finck@genedata.com
SOURCE Genedata AG