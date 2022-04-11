Latest enterprise software release meets evolving industry needs in upstream biopharmaceutical characterization and facilitates implementation in downstream regulated environments
BASEL, Switzerland, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced the release of Genedata Expressionist 16.0, the latest version of its platform for streamlining and automating mass spectrometry data workflows across instruments and analytical processes.
Developed in close collaboration with leading partners in the biopharma industry, Genedata Expressionist 16.0 provides users with an expanded range of capabilities for in-depth characterization of biotherapeutics. Novel algorithms for detecting clipped proteins, performing subunit mass analysis, and facilitating identification of characteristic fragment ions deliver comprehensive molecular insights that streamline the development of complex biopharmaceuticals.
To facilitate regulated implementations of quality monitoring processes, this release also provides new GxP-compliance capabilities. Archivable, permanent, and immutable project records guarantee full data integrity and traceability by bundling all metadata and processing instructions required to reproduce results for regulatory requirements. Enhanced user-role management provides fine control over data workflows developed and locked-down by MS experts and subsequently executed by routine users.
Advanced characterization and facilitated implementation in regulated environments enable Genedata Expressionist 16.0 users to further streamline complex data processes across organizations and support adoption of cross-functional analytical processes such as the Multi-Attribute Method (MAM).
"This latest Genedata Expressionist release enables biopharma R&D to keep pace with next-generation biopharmaceutical modalities and emerging therapeutic approaches," stated Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "In addition, by facilitating regulatory compliance, this release ensures that our rapidly growing customer base in leading biopharma companies can efficiently leverage their analytical data throughout the biotherapeutic development process, up to and including manufacturing."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
Contact
Helena Bonin
Genedata
Public Relations
Phone: +41 61 511 84 00
Disclaimer
The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Media Contact
Allison Kurz, Genedata, +41615118400, allison.kurz@genedata.com
SOURCE Genedata