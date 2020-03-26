HARRISBURG, Pa., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the transition to value-based care, proudly announces its commitment to helping hospitals, health systems, physician organizations and care management teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting immediately and at no cost until September 30, 2020, healthcare organizations can license Geneia's Theon® Platform for Care Management (Theon® Care Management) to easily triage, outreach to and engage patients for care coordination.
"Geneia is proud to share our clinical and care management expertise with hospitals, health systems and care teams confronting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Heather Lavoie, Geneia president. "At times like this, every person and every organization is asked to step up, to contribute what they can to help. That's why our team has been working double-time to deploy a free, publicly available version of our care management solution as quickly as possible."
Simplifying care management helps patients, nurses and physicians
The magnitude of COVID-19 strongly suggests the patient populations of hospitals and healthcare systems will grow, potentially exponentially in the coming weeks and months. Healthcare organizations need easy-to-use care coordination tools to triage affected patients, guide the right patients to testing and manage their ongoing care.
"We expect our healthcare system and especially physicians and nurses will be stretched to effectively engage and manage the onslaught of patients seeking clinical counsel, testing and care," said Lavoie. "Given the shortage of doctors in some areas and widespread physician and nurse burnout, it is critical they have easy-to-use and implement workflow solutions that help."
How It Works
Theon® Care Management is a targeted care management workflow solution to assess and triage patients calling physician organizations, hospitals and healthcare systems for COVID-19 information, resources and care. The solution guides a healthcare organization's employee to gather pertinent information to route the patient to the appropriate next best action or outcome.
Hospitals and healthcare organizations can access Geneia's care management solution by clicking here: https://content.geneia.com/2020/covid-19-care-management-for-healthcare-professionals/index.html. For help getting started, email solutions@geneia.com.
The free license of Theon® Care Management available for COVID-19 triage and patient management is a lightweight, tailored solution that leverages critical functionality from the complete version of Theon® Care Management to support healthcare organizations contending with unprecedented call volumes. It is powered by Salesforce Health Cloud. Salesforce has offered qualified emergency response teams, call centers and care management teams for health systems affected by coronavirus free access to Health Cloud. Depending on customer needs and requirements, limited implementation and configuration costs may apply.
ABOUT GENEIA
Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytics and services company. We work to improve collaboration between healthcare providers, health plans and employers to better support personalized, patient-centered care. Through advanced technology, education and training, insights and clinical services, we help clients better identify and actively manage high-risk populations, improve quality measurement and outcomes, and strengthen revenue. Rooted in deep clinical experience and leading-edge data science, our client-centric, phased approach to population health simplifies the transition to risk and value-based care. Our offices are located in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com (https://www.geneia.com) or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.