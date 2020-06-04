SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genelux Corporation, a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it has formed a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) on gynecologic cancers that will guide clinical development of its lead clinical-stage candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec). Genelux has completed enrollment of VIRO-15, a multi-center, open-label, Phase 2 study (NCT02759588) testing Olvi-Vec in platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer and is in the follow up phase of the trial.
"We are honored and extremely fortunate to have assembled this team of gynecologic oncology experts, all of whom are preeminent clinicians, extensively-published authors and renowned lecturers, as well as leaders of gynecologic cancer societies and prestigious editorial boards," said Thomas Zindrick, President and CEO of Genelux. "Following our recently-announced productive Type C meeting with the FDA, the appointment of our CAB members comes at a pivotal time in our Company's evolution, and we look forward to their insight and expertise in helping the company advance our promising Olvi-Vec program into Phase 3."
Abbreviated biographies of Genelux's inaugural CAB members are as follows:
Chair: Robert W. Holloway, MD – Medical Director, Gynecologic Oncology, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Orlando, Florida
- Dr. Holloway is the principal investigator for VIRO-15 and has served on several committees of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), including its Board of Directors. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and founding member of the Global Robotics Institute at AdventHealth, Orlando. Dr. Holloway has authored or coauthored more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Holloway completed medical school at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, residency at University of Alabama, Birmingham, and fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital.
Robert L. Coleman, MD – Gynecologic Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology Research, The Woodlands, Texas
- Dr. Coleman currently serves on the Board of Directors of Gynecologic Oncology Group and is a Director of GOG-Partners. In addition, he has served as President of SGO and as a Council member and Secretary Treasurer for the International Gynecologic Cancer Society, for which he is President-Elect (2020-2022). Dr. Coleman has authored or coauthored more than 300 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Coleman completed medical school at Creighton University School of Medicine, residency at Northwestern University Medical Center, and gynecologic oncology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He served as Professor and Ann Rife Chair in Gynecology at University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Executive Director, M.D. Anderson Cancer Network Research until April 2020.
Thomas J. Herzog, MD – Deputy Director of the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute and Vice-Chair of Quality and Safety for Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Cincinnati, Ohio
- Dr. Herzog is Secretary Treasurer and Associate Director of the GOG Foundation. In addition, he has served on the leadership board or council of SGO, the Foundation for Women's Cancer, Board of Governors for the American College of Surgeons, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and International Gynecologic Cancer Society. Dr. Herzog has authored/co-authored 290+ peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Herzog graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO.
Alberto A. Mendivil, MD – Co-Director, Gynecologic Oncology, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California
- Dr. Mendivil, site principal investigator for VIRO-15, serves as Co-Director, Gynecologic Oncology and Complex Pelvic Surgery, Hoag Hospital. He has authored or coauthored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and has been the principal investigator or site sub-investigator on 20+ clinical trials. Dr. Mendivil received his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed internship and residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California, Irvine, and fellowship training in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
David M. O'Malley, MD – Professor and Division Director, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Columbus, Ohio
- Dr. O'Malley is the clinical trial advisor/lead for ovarian cancer within GOG Partners, a committee member for the NCI Gynecologic Cancer Steering Committee's Ovarian Task Force and the NRG Oncology (Ovarian Cancer and Developmental Therapeutics Groups), and a panel member of the national Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines for Ovarian Cancer. He has authored 130+ peer-reviewed publications. Dr. O'Malley received his medical degree from the Wayne State University School of Medicine, and completed his residency at Case Western Reserve University (MetroHealth) and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and gynecologic oncology fellowship at Yale University.
About Olvimulogene Nanivacirepvec (Olvi-Vec)
Olvi-Vec is a proprietary, non-pathogenic oncolytic vaccinia virus, modified to increase its safety, tumor selectivity and anti-tumor activity. Virus-mediated oncolysis results in immunogenic cell death and triggers immune activation and memory for long-term immunotherapy against cancer. Clinical results in more than 150 subjects have shown Olvi-Vec is well tolerated with documented clinical benefits.
About Genelux Corporation
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Genelux Corporation is a leader in oncolytic immunotherapy, utilizing its potent CHOICE™ discovery platform to develop a library of proprietary, oncolytic vaccinia virus-based diagnostic and therapeutic candidates. For more information please visit www.genelux.com.