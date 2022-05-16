This award recognizes GenEon as a key distributor within Triple S' network, providing sustainable cleaning and disinfecting products and excellent customer support to its members.
SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenEon Technologies recently received the President's Award for "Exceptional Support With Strategic Accounts" by Triple S, a national distribution network and logistics company that offers low-cost facility maintenance solutions to a broad range of organizations. This award recognizes GenEon as a key distributor within Triple S' network, providing sustainable cleaning and disinfecting products and excellent customer support to its members.
GenEon has earned numerous accolades in the commercial cleaning sector, and the industry recognition they've built in the last decade shows the value of partnering with the company as a distributor in their collective effort and mission to create cleaner, healthier, and safer indoor environments.
In light of receiving this award, GenEon's Co-Founder and VP of Client Services, Syd Williams, said, "We're honored to have won the 2022 President's Award at the Triple S Clean Team Exhibit and Conference. It's always a pleasure to be surrounded by outstanding business owners and colleagues, and we'll continue to reach and surpass the success we've had year after year."
GenEon provides eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning, degreasing, sanitizing, and disinfecting products that can generate solutions on-site and on-demand, and they've just announced their new "Genius of GenEon" experience. To celebrate earning this highly coveted award by Triple S and launching their interactive web platform, GenEon is offering exclusive promotional discounts for authorized GenEon distributors in the cleaning industry.
Those that aren't current distributors of GenEon, but would like to be, should register to the Genius of GenEon interactive community via the company's website to unlock access to the private area. There, they can engage with others, ask questions, network with authorized distributors, and learn about new product innovations and how to become an official GenEon distributor.
The Genius of GenEon experience is open to the public and gives industry speakers and experts a voice via a series of webinars to raise awareness on developing productive, sustainable, and safer cleaning practices. These webinars and events will be recorded for those who register to view at their leisure at any time.
People who register to GenEon's exclusive web platform will have a chance to attend an upcoming webinar and learn from the Father of Green Cleaning himself, Steve Ashkin. He's co-hosting the event with GenEon and showing members how to create holistic approaches to maintaining healthy, high-performing buildings in a post-pandemic world, using only green and sustainable cleaners and disinfectants in high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces.
Ashkin will go over changes to the LEED and WELL Health-Safety Rating systems, such as the protocols for measuring cleaning performance. And finally, he'll discuss how sustainability will inherently change the commercial cleaning industry as a whole. GenEon will highlight lessons learned from the pandemic and educate distributors on ways to exceed health standards by utilizing the safest products for cost-efficient and sustainable results.
The Genius of GenEon experience aims to transform the cleaning industry and will educate the general public and distributors about the efficiencies of eco-friendly cleaning and disinfecting practices. The company uses the latest technology to create hygienic and protected spaces within facilities without risking the health of the occupants inside.
The safety profile of GenEon's cleaning, degreasing, sanitizing, and disinfecting solutions and products are incomparable next to traditional chemical cleaners and disinfectants.
The company's products and solutions are made via Electrochemical Activation technology by combining water, electricity, and GenEon's Mineral Electrolyte product. GenEon's Mineral Electrolyte is on the EPA List N registration (91112-2) and registered to kill the human coronavirus. GenEon's products do not contain harsh chemicals, emit toxic fumes, nor leave behind harmful residues.
The first Genius of GenEon experience is on May 19th at 2:00 PM CST. This exciting webinar is one hour long, featuring a live Q&A session at the end. Anyone can join and register on GenEon's website to enter the interactive web platform. To learn more about the company's innovative products and solutions, visit GenEon Technologies or call 866.217.0205.
