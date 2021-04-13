SAN ANTONIO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenEon Technologies, LLC—a revolutionary, sustainable and toxic-free cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting solutions company—is excited to announce that it has received EPA List N Registration for its GenEon disinfecting solution. The registered electrolyte is used with GenEon's On-Site Generating Technology (OSG) to create hypochlorous acid, a powerful and safe disinfectant that is produced on-site through a process called electrochemical activation. The company's EPA Registration Number is 91112-2. Products from GenEon Technologies allow users to generate broad-spectrum virucidal and bactericidal cleaning and disinfecting solutions.
All products on List N are determined to kill SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on surfaces. Before products can legally claim that they can kill a particular pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, the manufacturer's claim must be submitted and authorized by the EPA based on rigorous testing and a strict review of the scientific data. GenEon's EPA List N registration represents a hallmark moment for the company as it continues to establish itself as a leader in the non-toxic cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting market.
"This past year has been difficult as COVID has disrupted the lives of many and hit so many industries very hard," said Larry Smith, GenEon's Vice President of Sales. "But things are starting to turn around, and we are humbled to be able to do our part in bringing a glimmer of hope back to the many businesses who have struggled to make it through these trying times. With things beginning to return to normal, we're proud to provide our distributors and clients with proven solutions that offer continued protection against the threat of harmful germs. Our goal is to provide a sense of safety and security so people can get back to work and continue to achieve success."
The mission of GenEon Technologies is to develop products, systems and solutions that help customers and business partners transition to a world where sustainable and toxic-free cleaning is the new norm for safe, superior and cost-effective results. The company is continuously working to develop unique innovations that support these objectives. Whether a client needs products to clean, or eliminate bacteria and other harmful pathogens to create a healthier environment, GenEon Technologies has the solution.
Syd Williams, GenEon's Co-Founder and Vice President of Client Services, says the company's solutions are an ideal, fast-responder to kill bacteria and viruses in large areas and support a wide variety of industries including: schools and university facilities, daycares, dental offices, janitorial, environmental service, veterinary, food service, medical/healthcare, commercial food production, dairy production, hospitality/lodging/cruise ships, and many more. The company's disinfectant and cleaning solutions are effective for high-touch areas and surfaces including door handles, tabletops, countertops, television remotes, chairs, headboards, bathrooms, sinks, exterior of urinals, walls, emergency rooms, operatory, examination rooms, wheelchairs, toys, playpens, keyboards, IV poles, stretchers, wash basins, water fountains, diaper changing tables, and more.
GenEon is rapidly becoming the place to go for safe cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting solutions for the professional and consumer markets. The company creates solutions utilizing Electrochemical Activation technology (ECA), which is recognized worldwide to be sustainable, more effective and safer than traditional chemicals and disinfectants. GenEon's solutions are comprised of natural minerals, water and energy – an ideal solution for commercial and professional operations so they can meet and exceed health and safety standards, since they are non-toxic and have little to no volatile organic compounds (VOCs). For more information on these and other unique and innovative products and solutions, call 978.985.1116 or visit https://www.geneontechnologies.com/.
