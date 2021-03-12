BURBANK, Calif., Mar. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 24 article from MSN Lifestyle covers the best and worst foods and drinks for your teeth. As readers may expect, the worst items include soft drinks and candy. But also on the list are white pasta, bread, and chips for their tendency to stick to people's teeth and break down into sugars. This allows bacteria to thrive and can weaken tooth enamel. Healthy foods and drinks primarily include dairy products that reduce the acidity of the mouth, which can fight tooth-decay by discouraging bacteria that prefer a lower PH environment. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that diet is, of course, important in maintaining oral health but dental hygiene and checkups are equally important.
The Burbank dental center says that patients should do their best to limit harmful foods and drinks, but if they are practicing excellent dental hygiene they will be less likely to succumb to tooth decay and other frequent consequences of sugary and acidic foods. Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental says that great dental hygiene begins with brushing after every meal. Patients who brush for about two minutes after eating are significantly less likely to suffer from a variety of oral ailments like gum disease and discoloration. The center notes that incorporating a diligent flossing and mouth wash routine into their daily hygiene will allow patients to cleanse hard-to-reach spots, such as between teeth.
Dr. Bostani's Advanced Dental also says that patients need to see a dentist for checkups. Though great dental hygiene can limit the opportunity for problems, there's still a chance that dangerous ailments can develop—sometimes without any noticeable symptoms. A professional check of the teeth and gums can spot such ailments before they have a chance to develop, saving patients time, pain, and money.
The dental center says that of course, this doesn't mean patients have a free pass to chug cola or down sweets all the time. Even if patients don't suffer any kind of oral ailment, too much sugar or junk food can obviously cause a vast array of health problems. The center says, on the other hand, excessively sugary or acidic foods can weaken tooth enamel over time, even with an excellent brushing routine and visits to the dentist. They conclude: moderation is key.
