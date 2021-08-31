WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An August 1 article on The Philadelphia Tribune reports on a group of studies that collectively found "good oral health habits like brushing and flossing may prevent cognitive impairment and dementia." With a sample size of over 34,000 adults, the 14 studies found that the more teeth an adult is missing, the more likely they are to suffer some form of cognitive impairment. While the nature of the relationship may not necessarily be causal, researchers suggest that one possible explanation is that missing teeth may limit healthy brain nutrition that's otherwise needed to prevent premature cognitive decline. West Covina-based A-Z Dental Care says that in addition to the results of the studies, poor oral health is already associated with many health risks like heart disease, Alzheimer's, and more. However, the center also says that maintaining a good dental hygiene routine and visiting a dentist for routine checkups and care such as filling and cleaning can mitigate these dangers while offering the bonus of ensuring a beautiful, healthy smile.
A-Z Dental Care says good dental hygiene starts with brushing after every meal for about two minutes, paying special attention to covering all the visible surfaces of the teeth and tongue. Flossing and rinsing with mouthwash are also important as they work to clean in between teeth and to reduce harmful bacteria levels respectively, it adds.
The dental center notes that while it might feel like a hassle to maintain a diligent oral hygiene routine, the benefits are vast. For one thing, A-Z Dental Care says clean teeth generally look much more appealing and are less likely to be discolored or stained. However, the center notes that the bigger benefit may come from avoiding systemic health issues like those highlighted in the article. Avoiding premature cognitive decline and dementia certainly allows for a better quality of life as adults age, the center adds.
A-Z Dental Care says that no great oral hygiene routine is complete without professional assistance. Visiting a dentist at least twice a year for a checkup and cleaning is very important. The center says this comes down to the fact that some dental ailments are very easy to ignore in their early development—or silent altogether. What may be invisible to a patient is likely to be noticed by a dentist looking for abnormalities though.
A-Z Dental Care says that a quick checkup goes a long way in ensuring oral health. Readers can learn more about A-Z Dental Care by visiting their website at https://www.atozdentalcare.com/ or calling (626) 314-6908.
