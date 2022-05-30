The Marina del Rey and West Los Angeles area dental office comments on a recent article that serving one of the world's most culturally vibrant and diverse areas means being ready to meet the needs of all kinds of people.
LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 23 article in Dental IQ looks at the several added oral health risks related to oral piercings, particularly those in the center of the tongue. The article advises that people with piercings should take extra care in numerous ways. Importantly, they should avoid "playing" with piercings and any other excessive contact between teeth and mouth, especially accidentally biting on the tongue, which can break teeth. The article adds the common sense advice that those with oral piercings should take extra care to visit their dentist at least twice a year to head off such matters as the increased risk of unpleasant and potentially serious periodontal issues. People with piercings need to be especially careful to brush and floss their teeth at least twice daily. Marina del Rey-based full-service dental office Elegant Dentistry says that, being so close to Silicon Beach, the historically avant-garde cultural hotbed of the Venice Beach area, and the film studios of Culver City, it has built up a very diverse clientele and is used to dealing with the differing needs of all kinds of patients.
Elegant Dentistry notes that piercings and tattoos have long been part of the vibrant Westside scene and it would not have it any other way. At the same time, people who dare to go outside the norm should realize that they are taking on some added responsibility to take care of their personal health when they increase their health risks to some degree. That means that twice-yearly general dentistry visits are a must, as is outstanding oral hygiene. Of course, when problems nevertheless arise, the dental office notes that it offers the full range of services ranging from periodontal care to ensure the gums stay healthy, cosmetic dentistry for partially damaged teeth, and dental implants when teeth have to come out due to either trauma or severe tooth decay.
As a full-service dental office, Elegant Dentistry says that it offers complete dental services for people of all ages and backgrounds. From dentistry for children and orthodontia to filling cavities and root canals, to restorative dental care for seniors, the office says that is proud to offer outstanding care to all kinds of people.
Whether patients are fully tatted-up hipsters or thoroughly square accountants or computer programmers, young and old, the dental group says they are always ready to help its amazing community that encompasses Marina del Rey, Venice, Culver City, Santa Monica, Mar Vista, Playa del Rey, and more.
Interested readers can learn more about pediatric dentistry and other services at Elegant Dentistry by visiting their website at https://elegantdentistry.net or by calling 310-827-2792.
Media Contact
Elegant Dentistry, Elegant Dentistry, 310-827-2792, ed@elegantdentistry.net
SOURCE Elegant Dentistry