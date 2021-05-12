TEMECULA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Temecula Healthcare Center, a 116-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility belonging to Generations Healthcare of Santa Ana, CA, is now open and admitting patients. Located at 44280 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA 92592, the facility focuses primarily on post-hospitalization transitional care and shares an 80,000-square-foot campus with the 64-bed Temecula Memory Care, which opened last October.
The staff at Temecula Healthcare Center is committed to helping patients recover and discharge back to their homes or to a lower level of care. The facility employs its own therapists and operates a large, fully contained inpatient and outpatient therapy unit. Other services include the following:
- Private and semiprivate rooms
- Individualized physical, occupational and speech therapy programs using modern equipment with evidence-based practice to restore function and maximize independence
- Medication management
- Wound management
- Licensed therapists, nurses and medical professionals on site
- 24-hour nursing care
- Assistance with activities of daily living (e.g., dressing, bathing, grooming and transfers)
- Assistance with meals and management of specialized diets
"We are proud to be able to provide a comprehensive and safe healthcare environment on our unique campus," said Bernadette Corpuz, admissions director at Temecula Healthcare Center. "As the first campus of its kind in the community, Temecula Healthcare Center is committed to providing our patients with specialized and individualized plans of care, which focus on exceeding the patient's expectations and achieving extraordinary outcomes."
About Generations Healthcare
Generations Healthcare began operations in January 1998 with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Since that time, Generations has grown to 28 facilities comprising over 3,200 beds. Generations Healthcare was founded upon the belief that caring for the sick, the elderly and the infirm is a special and sacred stewardship. Guided by the values of kindness, competence and compassion, Generations operates these skilled nursing facilities throughout California, along with one newly built facility in Henderson, Nevada. Since its inception, Generations has
established an excellent reputation in the communities served by its facilities because of its focus on quality, service and regard for the changes facing older adults in today's world. For more information about Generations Healthcare, visit lifegen.net.
Media Contact
Sarah Hilton, Generations Healthcare, 8018229089, sarah.hilton@osmondmarketing.com
SOURCE Generations Healthcare