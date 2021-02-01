SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, Generations Healthcare has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. In anonymous surveys, employees rated the company on its credibility, fairness, consistency, camaraderie and pride.
"Our company mission is 'caring for a lifetime,' and it is wonderful to know that employees see that mission reflected in their work experience," said Judie Williams, SHRM-CP, director of human resources at Generations Healthcare. "The opportunity to make a difference in patients' lives every day makes for a truly special job."
Seventy-seven percent of employees at Generations Healthcare say it is a great place to work, a significant number compared with the 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Here are some of the statements Generations employees agreed with:
- "My work has special meaning: this is not 'just a job.'"
- "When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome."
- "When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride."
- "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community."
- "I feel I make a difference here."
"We are so grateful for our tireless employees, especially in the wake of a difficult year," Williams said. "However, we know we could always be better. Our employees' continued feedback is an incredible tool to help us improve and measure our progress. We will continue to work together to get better!"
Generations' certification as a Great Place to Work will last for one year. To see a summary of the ratings, visit reviews.greatplacetowork.com/life-generations-healthcare.
About Generations Healthcare
Generations Healthcare began operations in January 1998 with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Since that time, Generations has grown to 30 facilities comprising over 3,100 beds. Generations Healthcare was founded upon the belief that caring for the sick, the elderly and the infirm is a special and sacred stewardship. Guided by the values of kindness, competence and compassion, Generations operates these skilled nursing facilities throughout California, along with one newly built facility in Henderson, Nevada. Since its inception, Generations has established an excellent reputation in the communities served by its facilities because of its focus on quality, service and regard for the changes facing older adults in today's world. For more information about Generations Healthcare, visit lifegen.net.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists, including lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.
