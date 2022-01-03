MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations would like to announce its interface to Sandata for the state of California. This means that California homecare providers using Generations can seamlessly bill Medicaid in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.

"Using Generations EVV, agencies can conveniently gather electronic signatures in real-time from caregivers, clients, and nursing supervisors to certify the completion of tasks and the approval of care plans. This benefits all agencies – not just those that bill Medicaid.," – Lisa Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-CEO.

Homecare teams in California that use Generations benefit from:

  • Simplified state reimbursements
  • Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
  • Real-time visit verification

"The Sandata integration allows Generations users to seamlessly bill Medicaid and be in compliance with the new EVV requirements." – Lance Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-CEO.

Generations Homecare System is an all-in-one homecare management solution that gives teams the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.

