MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations Homecare System announces its interface to Sandata for Medicaid providers in the state of Missouri. This news means home and community-based service (HCBS) providers in Missouri can seamlessly bill Medicaid in addition to meeting state Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) requirements under the 21st Century Cures Act.
"Using Generations EVV, agencies can conveniently gather electronic signatures in real-time from caregivers, clients, and nursing supervisors to certify the delivery of care." - Lisa Ferden, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer
Homecare teams in Missouri that use Generations benefit from:
- Simplified state reimbursements
- Ease of meeting state EVV requirements
- Real-time visit verification
"We're happy to help our clients in Missouri comply with EVV requirements and streamline their billing." - Lance Ferden, Generations Homecare System Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer.
Generations Homecare System is an agency management solution that gives homecare providers the power to improve care outcomes, boost referrals, and streamline day-to-day tasks.
For more information, contact sales@homecaresoftware.com.
Media Contact
Katelyn Kelly, Generations Homecare System, +1 9895330300, katelyn@homecaresoftware.com
Olivia Sheffer, Generations Homecare System, 9893172275, olivia@homecaresoftware.com
SOURCE Generations Homecare System