NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Generics Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary
Global Generics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353673/?utm_source=PRN

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global generics market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, a generic drug is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included.
- The market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices.
- Market volume is quantified here as the percentage of the total ethical pharmaceutical market volume in a country or region which is accounted for by generic drugs. It is therefore a generics penetration rate measure, not an absolute measure of market volume.
- Regional volumes are calculated as weighted averages of countries which make up the region in question where volume data exists.
- Note that any volumes of "1" (one) or 100% are due to rounding as the analyst does not believe that generics will ever fully represent 100% of the medicinal market in any country or region.
- All currency conversions were calculated at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.
- The global generics market had total revenues of $328.4bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2014 and 2018.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2014 and 2018, to reach 61.8% of total pharma volume in 2018.
- Growth is expected to remain strong even though the global market will experience a gradual deceleration during the forecast period. The continued expansion is being boosted by countries with an aging population and increased urbanization.

Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global generics market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global generics market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global generics market by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global generics market in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global generics market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global generics market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05353673/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.