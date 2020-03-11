NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Generics Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023
Summary
Global Generics industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global generics market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
- For the purposes of this profile, a generic drug is defined as a copy of an ethical (prescription) drug formerly protected by patents that have now expired. Both unbranded generics and all branded generics are included. However, off-patent drugs that continue to be offered by the original manufacturer under the original name, and which form part of the 'generic-eligible' market, are not included.
- The market value is evaluated at ex-factory prices.
- Market volume is quantified here as the percentage of the total ethical pharmaceutical market volume in a country or region which is accounted for by generic drugs. It is therefore a generics penetration rate measure, not an absolute measure of market volume.
- Regional volumes are calculated as weighted averages of countries which make up the region in question where volume data exists.
- Note that any volumes of "1" (one) or 100% are due to rounding as the analyst does not believe that generics will ever fully represent 100% of the medicinal market in any country or region.
- All currency conversions were calculated at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.
- The global generics market had total revenues of $328.4bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2014 and 2018.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.3% between 2014 and 2018, to reach 61.8% of total pharma volume in 2018.
- Growth is expected to remain strong even though the global market will experience a gradual deceleration during the forecast period. The continued expansion is being boosted by countries with an aging population and increased urbanization.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global generics market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global generics market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key generics market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global generics market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Reasons to buy
- What was the size of the global generics market by value in 2018?
- What will be the size of the global generics market in 2023?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global generics market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global generics market in relation to its regional counterparts?
