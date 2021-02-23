LANGHORNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Diagnostics, a full-service clinical laboratory, has announced the opening of their drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities in Bucks County, PA. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Genesis Diagnostics has worked to provide the Langhorne community with the best testing services available in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Genesis Diagnostics' new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM EST.
Drive-Thru Testing Information:
- First come, first serve. Scheduling an appointment is not required. However, visits can be scheduled via telephone/email/and online forms.
- All patients must provide a valid government issued-ID before testing.
- A doctor's prescription is mandatory for testing, except for Police and Fire Departments.
- Genesis Diagnostics accepts all Federal and Commercial insurances.
- Uninsured members will be charged a private pay fee of $99.00 for testing.
Since discovering multiple new strains of the COVID-19 virus, the United States government has redoubled efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and improve methods of tracking the virus. Genesis Diagnostics is proud to aid in these efforts and believes that the new Genesis Diagnostics drive-thru testing site will allow more Pennsylvanians the opportunity to be tested with limited exposure and wait time. "We are excited to offer drive-thru testing at our facilities in Langhorne," says Alan Miller, Executive Chairman of Genesis Diagnostics. "We are hopeful this new addition will improve overall testing efficiency while reducing exposure for both our patients and staff."
To learn more about Genesis Diagnostics' new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities, check out Genesis Diagnostics' site http://www.genesisdx.com/
About Genesis Diagnostics:
Founded in 1994, Genesis Diagnostics is a leading diagnostic center based in Langhorne, PA. The Genesis Diagnostics center is a full-service clinic with in-house testing capabilities and specializes in identifying target molecules in small sample sizes. In addition to general and specialty laboratory testing services, the center offers ambulatory monitoring services, drug testing services, cell mark forensics, and bone marrow services. Genesis Diagnostics has been praised by the Health and Wellness industry for its individualized patient care and redefining the diagnostic service industry.
