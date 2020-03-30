FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoFAB Inc. recently announced it would partner with Decisions LLC to help accelerate biomedical research projects. With recent nationwide community health concerns, increased research productivity through automation is now more important than ever, especially as it relates to the development and manufacturing of vaccines and antiviral drugs. Decisions LLC is a recognized leader in rule-based business process automation with a long track-record of helping companies increase their productivity across many industries, including healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics and operations.
"We are all facing unprecedented challenges," said CEO of GenoFAB, Dr. Jean Peccoud. "GenoFAB is committed to helping research organizations transform their operations at a time when they need it most. Cost reductions, productivity gains, and increased reproducibility are proven benefits of automation that can accelerate the development of life-saving drugs."
The COVID-19 health crisis has already starkly illustrated the need to dramatically accelerate the development of critical medicines and vaccines. Yet over the last 10 years, the productivity of pharmaceutical innovation has drastically decreased, according to industry analysts. Reversing this trend requires a deep transformation in the very way biomedical research is performed. The biotechnology industry increasingly involves global networks of scientific partners that contribute to the same overarching goal to develop and produce effective biological solutions for the most pressing problems. Strong and evolving partnerships between research organizations, service providers, and automation companies will be key to this enterprise success.
"We are looking forward to working with GenoFAB to increase the productivity of the biotechnology industry," said Carl Hewitt, founder and Managing Director of Decisions. "Decisions' growth strategy relies on strategic partnerships with pioneering organizations who can envision how process automation can transform their industry."
A number of companies provide Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) and Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN) software solutions to record the data produced by scientists working in laboratories. These systems require lab personnel to report data and laboratory operations as each project progresses. Rather than focusing on data capture, GenoFAB Automation Platform™ drives the execution of laboratory processes. It automates the generation and recording of data while extracting the actionable information that different stakeholders need to contribute to the overall success of each project. The platform extends beyond laboratory operations by including computational steps executed in software and experiment performed by collaborators and contractors.
About GenoFAB, Inc
GenoFAB is a cloud computing company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. GenoFAB develops automation solutions for the biotechnology industry. The GenoFAB Automation Platform™ streamlines complex laboratory processes by connecting laboratory operations with data services and supply chain transactions. GenoFAB works with research organizations seeking to improve the performance of their R&D programs, biomanufacturing companies seeking to accelerate the development of new manufacturing processes, and Contract Research Organizations seeking to provide value-added analytical services to a broad range of industries. Learn more at: www.GenoFAB.com
About Decisions, LLC
Decisions is a leading provider of business automation and business rule software, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. It was founded in 2010 by Carl Hewitt to provide technology for automating key business processes, workflows, and rules, while making the rules and the logic accessible to non-programming staff. Decisions' technology is deployed as the basis of multiple commercial applications in healthcare, life sciences, finance, logistics and operations software. It is used directly by companies on almost every continent, ranging from small/mid-size companies to many Fortune 500 corporations. Learn more at: www.decisions.com
