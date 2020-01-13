Genome & Company announces a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer

-- Clinical partnership of phase 1/1b combination clinical trial with Genome & Company's GEN-001, microbiome-based immuno-oncology therapy, and avelumab (BAVENCIO®), Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.'s anti-PD-L1 antibody in oncology indications --