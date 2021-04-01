TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 6 million Americans suffer from some form of neurodegenerative disease. Globally, neurodegenerative disease incidence is on the rise as the population ages. New therapies and disease markers are needed to help diagnose and treat these patients. While several monogenetic variants contribute to familial heritability of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, the more common sporadic forms of these diseases are likely the result of many susceptibility loci. The field has embraced this reality, yielding promising new therapeutic targets, yet many challenges remain, including the needs for diagnostic tests, predictors of disease progression and the translation of a growing body of scientific knowledge into effective new therapies.
Register for this webinar to hear about recent advances in our understanding of the genetics of neurodegenerative diseases including the identification of new therapeutic targets and biomarkers of disease progression. Genuity Science and our colleagues are building large-scale real-world datasets combining whole genome sequencing and detailed longitudinal clinical data from thousands of participants. For neurodegeneration, these datasets help scientists discover and validate new drug targets. Additionally, the speaker will discuss what is currently known about genomic drivers of neurodegeneration and opportunities for novel therapeutics being explored in their own research programs.
Join Jeffrey Gulcher, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Genuity Science in a live webinar on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Genomic Validation of Novel Therapeutic Targets in Neurodegeneration.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks