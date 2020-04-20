MEXICO CITY, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Presenters
Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Enrique González, Head of Investor Relations

Date
Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time
11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Dial-in
+1 877-407-8031 (U.S.)
+1 201-689-8031 (International)

Webcast
Click Here

Replay
+1 877-481-4010 (U.S.)
+1 919-882-2331 (International)
Replay ID: 34339
Available until April 30, 2020

Genomma Lab will report First Quarter 2020 Earnings results on
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close.

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

