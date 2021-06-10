SEOUL, South Korea , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GENUV, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on innovative drug discovery for central nervous system disorders and developing advanced antibody therapies, presented three posters showing promising preclinical results for its new drug candidate for degenerative neurological conditions.
At the Keystone Virtual Symposium Neurodegenerative Disease: Genes, Mechanisms and Therapeutics, GENUV showed how its experimental drug SNR1611 (repurposing of approved drug trametinib) demonstrated positive neurogenesis and neuroprotective effects in mouse models of Alzheimer's Disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. The results are an important validation of GENUV's proprietary ATRIVIEW® platform, which screens for compounds that induce differentiation of neurons without neuronal cell death in disease-simulated conditions.
Among the key findings:
- Trametinib protected motor neurons from degeneration by enhancing autophagy in a mouse model of ALS. The drug, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat certain cancers, was administered orally and resulted in increased survival rates, enhanced motor performance and improved grip strength.
- In a mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease, orally administered trametinib reduced beta amyloid plaque deposits and led to recovery of impaired neuronal structures and cognitive functions.
- Also in a mouse model of Alzheimer's, trametinib showed rescued cognitive deficits and the induction of endogenous neurogenesis in the cortex and hippocampus, primary sites for neuronal cell death in patients.
"GENUV is focused on discovering compounds that enhance neurogenesis and support neuroprotection," said Sungho Han, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of GENUV. "We are encouraged by these preclinical findings, and believe ATRIVIEW® will play an important role in the discovery of new drug candidates that could potentially offer a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases."
ABOUT GENUV
GENUV Inc. is a leader in the discovery of drugs for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and advanced antibody therapies. The ATRIVIEW® drug screening platform uses cell phenotypic and biomarker analyses to discover compounds that induce the differentiation of neurons without triggering neuronal cell death. The company's SHINE MOUSE® platform generates antibodies that have superior affinity and drugability. Based in Seoul, Korea, GENUV launched its first clinical trial in Korea in 2020. GENUV seeks to overcome the challenges in debilitating diseases using unique platform technology. Learn more at http://www.genuv.com.
