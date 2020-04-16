NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GENYOUth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities, today announced the appointment of Maureen Bausch as the organization's Chief Development Officer – GENYOUth COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund. Bausch will be responsible for leading and implementing the fund's revenue-generating strategy and cultivating new sources of corporate, foundation and individual funding to meet the unprecedented demand from school nutrition professionals tasked with feeding our nation's students during the Coronavirus pandemic. She will report to Alexis Glick, CEO of GENYOUth.
The COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund was established on March 30th to assist schools nationwide striving to provide vital school meals daily. While 124,000 U.S. schools are closed, the majority are continuing school meal operations as 30 million students rely on them daily for a substantial portion of their nutrition. School nutrition professionals have quickly adopted new methods of delivery that support social distancing. But they are in urgent need of monetary assistance to purchase the equipment and tools necessary for safe and efficient delivery of meals to students. The GENYOUth fund invites schools to apply for grants of up to $3,000 per school, and already thousands of applications have been received.
"Our GENYOUth fund is answering an urgent call for help from our nation's schools and we are privileged to have an experienced business leader join our team to lead development for this time-sensitive initiative," said Alexis Glick, CEO, GENYOUth. "Maureen brings a strong mix of strategic and organizational expertise to take our immediate fundraising needs to the next level, as we are 100% committed to doing our best to ensure schools nationwide receive the funds they need to maintain continuity in feeding our nation's kids."
Bausch has more than 25 years of leadership experience in business development, brand building and marketing for such organizations as Bold North Associates, the Mayo Clinic, the Mall of America and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. For Mall of America, she successfully led the opening day marketing strategy and execution for one of the nation's largest lifestyle destinations. During her four-year tenure as CEO of Minnesota Super Bowl LII she launched two companies – a 501C3 and a 501C6 –, raised $60 million in private funding, created the Bold North brand, hired a staff of 32, secured 10,000 volunteers and engaged 400 committee members from the public and private sector. She had oversight responsibility for 200+ events and 5,800 visiting media. The Minnesota Super Bowl LII has been deemed by the NFL as the most successful in history with an economic impact of $450 million for Minnesota.
A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Bausch is on the Advertising Age list of the Top 100 Marketers. She is a board member of Canterbury Park, Audit and Compensation Committees, the Minnesota Orchestra, and Taste of the NFL, among others.
"Years ago, I worked as an elementary schoolteacher, and for many of my students the school meal was their only nutritious meal of the day," said Bausch. "In this unprecedented time, I am proud to join GENYOUth to ensure those working on the front lines of school meal delivery get the support they need. It's an honor to support the hard and great work that school nutrition professionals are doing."
To donate to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund, go to www.genyouthnow.org or text SCHOOLS to 20222.
About GENYOUth
GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 20,000+ school communities reaching over 11 million students while AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. For more information about GENYOUth visit www.genyouthnow.org.