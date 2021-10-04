WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Georgetown Home Care (GHC) announced all staff, both direct to client staff and office staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Georgetown Home Care is the first private duty home care company in the DC metro area to achieve this momentous accomplishment. A mandate issued in late August called for all staff to be vaccinated by September 30, 2021, to safely provide care to the vulnerable population GHC serves. Although a challenging task due to the large operational footprint, with the director of human resources at the helm, the caregivers of Georgetown Home Care rose to the occasion; many setting aside personal skepticism for the greater good. Georgetown Home Care's staff and clients can feel confident that safety is a main priority, and the foundation on which it operates.
"The idea of issuing a mandate for full vaccination when no one else had was scary, but I knew it was the right thing to do", said John Bradshaw, CEO of Georgetown Home Care. "We were already working against misinformation then you add in the long-standing health disparities that largely effect our staff, we weren't sure if we would be able to get it done."
Georgetown Home Care knows the cost of not issuing a vaccine mandate, as well as the positive impact of educating those who may have been opposed to the vaccine initially. Everyone at GHC understands their duty to provide the best care possible to its clients, a great workplace for employees, but also the significant role the company can play in the fight against COVID-19.
Georgetown Home Care is the premier non-medical home care agency with offices in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Its mission is to ensure a better quality of life for elderly clients and their families by providing dependable and affordable care. Georgetown Home Care is a locally owned and operated company and is passionate about serving seniors and those in need with hourly and live-in home care services.
Georgetown Home Care is continuously finding ways to innovate and improve private duty home care.
Media Contact
Jessica Salgado, Georgetown Home Care, +1 (202) 333-3400, jessicasalgado@georgetownhomecare.com
SOURCE Georgetown Home Care