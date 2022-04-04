Proven results extending the care continuum to home; Decreased rates compared to Medicare benchmarks; Readmission rate notably lower than hospital average
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Georgetown Home Care (GHC) is reporting positive outcomes of its Key Program for the second year in a row.
Proving that extending the care continuum to home after a hospital stay decreases readmission rates, the Key Program's readmission rate among Medicare participants was 9.75 percent, and 13.7 percent among all participants. Compared to Medstar Georgetown University Hospital's 14.7 percent and the 2021 national average of 15.5 percent.
"We are extremely pleased with the results from our partnership with Medstar Georgetown Hospital for 2021", says John Bradshaw, CEO of Georgetown Home Care. "The patient population we served was far more diverse than past years, but we were able to help them lower their all-cause readmission rate well below the national average. The partnership we have with Georgetown Hospital is truly the secret sauce to our success in this program."
Georgetown Home Care achieved these results by providing Nurse Practitioners to track the progress of recently discharged patients, adapting to the needs of various types of discharges across all disciplines, with the added challenge of the pandemic. The Key Program reinforces to patients how to be successful at home and provides an opportunity for better care coordination post hospital stay. From an institutional perspective, GHC's Key Program produces results in a more cost effective and streamlined way than if the hospital or facility were to try and recreate this in house.
GHC's Key Program was designed to answer the question of "why do patients keep coming back here?" The Key Program is a proprietary program that significantly reduces the rate of preventable hospital readmissions. It was founded after years of studying hospital readmission mitigation, more specifically what makes a patient's ability to recover at home more successful that others.
GHC's Key Program is available to all hospitals and facilities in the DC metro area.
