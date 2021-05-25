ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with Georgia Hospital Health Services (GHHS), a subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA), to promote Jvion's All-Cause Readmissions product to member hospitals across Georgia. GHA is a longstanding Jvion customer, providing data analytics to its 160+ members. Today, GHA offers aggregate analytics to its current members that are derived from Jvion's AI CORE™. GHHS will now actively support and promote the use of Jvion's All-Cause Readmissions solution as a means for state hospitals to reduce their exposure to readmissions penalties and more effectively manage patient populations.
Readmissions remain a challenge from both a health outcome and financial perspective: In 2020, half of America's hospitals were fined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for readmitting too many patients. Leveraging clinical, socioeconomic and behavioral data, Jvion's prescriptive AI CORE™ not only identifies patients at risk of readmission in the next 30 days, it also empowers providers and care navigators with decision support to address patients' barriers to care and risk factors earlier and more effectively.
"Jvion has demonstrated their ability to help hospitals take proactive and meaningful steps towards reducing readmissions. Our goal is to provide resources and education to our hospitals that enables them to deliver optimal care to their patient populations," said Bill Wylie, Senior Vice President Business Operations at GHA. "As we shift to value-based care, Jvion's AI-enabled insights will help hospitals across the state of Georgia minimize penalties, raise quality scores, and improve the lives and wellbeing of patients."
With hundreds of member hospitals, state hospital associations such as GHA are uniquely positioned to help educate and drive health care transformation. As hospitals begin to resume their analytics strategies stalled by COVID-19, now is the time for state hospital associations to be a catalyst for change and use their collective influence to encourage members hospitals to adopt innovative prescriptive AI solutions such as the Jvion CORE to help meet their value-based care goals.
"This partnership is indicative of where the industry is going," said Lizzy Feliciano, Jvion's Chief Marketing Officer. "Now more than ever, there is a need for hospitals to have AI at their fingertips to inform proactive and preventive strategies that drive better outcomes for their patients and their operations. GHA is stepping up to help build an AI-enabled value-based care vision for the hospitals it supports."
In 2020, a peer-reviewed study in Applied Clinical Informatics found that Jvion's All-Cause Readmissions solution, the same solution now promoted by GHHS, successfully reduced readmissions at a Wisconsin hospital by 25% over the course of six months. Similar results have been achieved at more than 300 other hospitals using Jvion's solution, reducing all-cause readmissions by 20% on average.
About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
About GHA
Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 170 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia's citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, visit https://www.gha.org.
About GHHS
GHHS, Inc. is a for-profit subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association. Founded in 1989, GHHS serves member hospitals by offering various types of programs. GHHS may either create a program to serve a membership need, exclusively market a program for GHA members, endorse services and assist in creating awareness plans. Programs may also be placed in product lines. All programs typically offer a discounted rate and/or additional benefits not readily available to non-member hospitals. GHHS subjects each potential program to a rigorous due diligence process and partners only with companies and programs that are of high quality, provide a benefit to our members and fit within GHA's strategic plan.
