ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber, leader in early childhood nutrition, announced today the nationwide availability of two first-of-their-kind A2 milk innovations: Gerber Good Start® A2 Infant Formula and Good Start® A2 Toddler Drink. Each product contains an exclusive combination of easy-to-digest A2 β-casein protein – a high-quality protein found in A2 milk – probiotics and prebiotic HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharide*) designed to give your little one advanced digestive support for a great start.
Emerging evidence suggests A2 milk supports good digestive tolerance in children. For this reason, Gerber is introducing Gerber Good Start® A2 Infant Formula and Gerber Good Start® A2 Toddler Drink to its portfolio of products designed to promote gut health, powered by personalized expert support to help parents. Both products are made with an exclusive combination of A2 milk, comforting probiotic L. reuteri and prebiotic 2'-FL HMO setting a new standard for advanced digestive support in tiny tummies.
"At Gerber, we're continuously evolving our product line to introduce new innovations, like our A2 infant formula and toddler drink, to meet the unique needs of your little one," said Business Executive, Infant Formula, at Gerber, Gao Dan. "Until now, an A2 infant formula had not been available in the U.S. market. Given its popularity in places like Australia and China, we are thrilled to respond to the call from parents to bring an A2 infant formula to the U.S. and introduce a first-of-its-kind A2 toddler drink."
Gerber partnered with Cayuga Milk Ingredients and its family-owned dairy farms, based in the Finger Lakes region of New York, to uniquely source the A2 milk used in the new formula and toddler drink. A2 milk is just like regular milk, except it comes from cows that are carefully selected and naturally produce milk with only the A2 form of β-casein, giving it the high-quality protein present in both products.
"These products were formulated with a unique combination of milk with A2 β-casein, HMO and probiotics to promote gut health in infants and children" said Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Gerber Medical Director, Dr. Joel Lim. "The infant formula contains a protein blend of whey and casein in a 70:30 ratio similar to breastmilk. The probiotic L. reuteri and the prebiotic 2'-FL HMO, which is structurally identical to the predominant HMO in breastmilk, found in both the formula and toddler drink together support gut barrier function, digestive health and the developing immune system."
Gerber Good Start® A2 Infant Formula and Good Start® A2 Toddler Drink are now available online at Amazon and will be available in-store and online at participating retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, and select Wakefern Food Corporation owned retailers. Parents should visit Gerber.com to find available product nearest them.
*Not from human milk
ABOUT GERBER
Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Michigan. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. Research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber supports breastfeeding as the optimal way to feed a baby. For formula fed babies, Gerber offers an innovative portfolio of infant formulas providing complete nutrition and functional benefits with a focus on gut health. Resources for parents are available at www.gerber.com and for healthcare professionals at www.medical.gerber.com, including the latest findings from the Nestlé Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS).
