NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 represents an unprecedented challenge for the world, requiring everybody to work together. In response, Gerber Technology created a Global PPE Task Force and has since brought together more than 600 manufacturers, technology partners, and industry coalition partners to make PPE products available broadly around the world.
Leading companies, such as Coats for threads and industry connections or Zilingo for sourcing, have joined the PPE Task Force as coalition partners, strengthening support for manufacturers throughout the entire supply chain. Building on their successful experience of converting Chinese manufacturers to produce PPE to address the COVID-19 mitigation plans in China, Gerber and its partners formed a network to scale the global production and to match supply and demand for critically needed PPE products.
"Working across the industry in a unique ecosystem of professionals with diverse backgrounds and experiences has allowed us to support manufacturers' conversion to PPE production by providing support for raw material selection, procurement and technical specifications to finished goods delivery. It is an ambitious initiative, but through a lot of hard work by the team and our partners, it is quickly becoming a powerful engine to drive solid and efficient PPE mass production," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "We would like to thank our employees and global network of partners for joining our mission and going the extra mile to maximize the production capacity and availability to protect both medical professionals and people on the frontlines."
Gerber's global network of technology partners have provided comprehensive expertise and support to build an end-to-end "trusted supply chain" for personal protective equipment. Gerber's partners include leading industry companies and associations such as: AAFA, AAPN, Coats, Elevate Textiles, Fashion for Frontline, Henderson Sewing, Industrial Fabrics Association International, NCTO, SPESA, Suuchi, and Zilingo.
"The Gerber Team's expertise, forward-thinking and innovative technology are a true asset during this difficult time as many companies are eager to ramp up production but aren't sure where to begin," said Kim Glas, President and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO). "With Gerber's and NCTO's combined support, manufacturers are able to quickly transform their supply chain and begin producing PPE in short order."
"In unprecedented times we can be most effective by working together in partnerships for the greater good," said Rajiv Sharma, Group Chief Executive, Coats. "By collaborating our innovation, expertise and industry connections we can deliver an industry-defining moment that is greater than the sum of its parts. Coats is proud to be joining the Gerber PPE Task Force and we are ready to help make a difference in keeping people safe during the pandemic."
"Gerber has been an invaluable partner to AAFA and its members in our collective efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Steve Lamar, President and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. "Gerber's skill, professionalism, and manufacturing expertise have been transformative in the industry's ability to repurpose and ramp up production of life-saving personal protective equipment."
"Gerber's library of helpful resources made our transition to PPE incredibly quick and smooth," said Kirby Best, CEO of OnPoint Manufacturing. "With Gerber's equipment, expertise and support we were able to successfully transition our supply chain to manufacturing 90% PPE in a matter of days."
If you would like Gerber's support to transition to producing PPE, please visit https://gerbertechnology.com/covid19 and our partner page.
About Gerber Technology
Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.
Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.
About Coats
Coats is the world's leading industrial thread company. At home in some 50 countries, Coats has a workforce of 17,000 people across six continents. Revenues in 2019 were US$1.4bn.
Coats' pioneering history and innovative culture ensure the company leads the way around the world. It provides complementary and value added products, services and software solutions to the apparel and footwear industries. It applies innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecommunications and Energy, and Personal Protection.
Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE 250 company, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series and a participant in the UN Global Compact. It is also the Official Thread Supplier to the Royal Shakespeare Company.
To find out more about Coats visit www.coats.com
About NCTO
The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) is a unique association representing the entire spectrum of the textile sector. From fibers to finished products, NCTO is the voice of the U.S. textile industry
- U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 585,240 in 2019.
- The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $75.8 billion in 2019.
- U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $29.1 billion in 2019.
- Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.5 billion in 2018, the last year for which data is available
Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. textile industry is here to help. Visit NCTO COVID-19 Response for the latest information from the federal government on issues impacting our industry, along with a directory of manufacturers available to meet the needs of textile-related healthcare supplies and PPE.
NCTO Homepage: http://www.ncto.org/
NCTO's Textiles in the News Blog http://www.textilesinthenews.org/
About the AAFA
The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) is the national trade association representing apparel, footwear and other sewn products companies, and their suppliers, which compete in the global market. Representing more than 1,000 world famous name brands, AAFA is the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, its management and shareholders, its nearly four million U.S. workers, and its contribution of more than $400 billion in annual U.S. retail sales. AAFA provides exclusive expertise in trade, brand protection, and supply chain & manufacturing to help our members navigate the complex regulatory environment and lower costs. Members gain unparalleled access to information and exclusive insights on regulation and policy, and premier opportunities for networking and collaboration. During the COVID-19 emergency, AAFA has been active providing continuous updates to its members, advocating for relief, and helping them supply urgently needed items of personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the country. Learn more about AAFA's COVID-19 response here.
About OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.
OnPoint Manufacturing specializes in purchase-activated, on-demand, personalized apparel manufacturing. OnPoint has developed technologically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry's CDM. Our factory model automates and integrates nearly every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry to delivery. The integrated components driven by complex software solutions allow OnPoint to manufacture unique SKUs on demand thereby eliminating inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain. Founded by CEO J. Kirby Best, OnPoint maintains a manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama, with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. OnPoint was named 2019 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Council.
