NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Technology has partnered with Hardwire, LLC, a manufacturer of protective armor, to produce face shields for medical professionals and first responders fighting COVID-19 on the front lines who desperately need equipment. With Gerber's agile and quick response, Hardwire is adding two new cutting machines and software to their existing multi-ply cutting systems, allowing them to produce tens of thousands of face shields per day.
"Within 24 hours of our first discussion with the Hardwire team, we had launched the production of the new machines," said Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. "We have a dedicated team organized to rapidly respond to requests to expand PPE production at existing PPE manufacturers as well as convert apparel and other manufacturers to PPE production with the technology, support and services they need."
For the last two decades, Hardwire, LLC has manufactured armor systems for military, law enforcement, municipalities, private business, consumers, and school systems. The Maryland-based manufacturer is known for solving some of the most challenging military and defense problems having developed, tested, and fielded armor to protect against a variety of threats, ranging from small arms to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to underbody blast.
"Without Gerber machines in our factory, there is no way we could have made multiple Face Shield PPE prototypes, fielded versions in the ICUs of two hospitals, optimized the design using comments from doctors and nurses, and scaled to more than 7,000 units per day in production in under a week," said George Tunis, CEO of Hardwire LLC. "As we continue to increase toward 100,000 units per day to protect our front line nurses, doctors, caregivers, and first responders, Gerber will be central to our efforts. I have never felt more blessed by digital technology, a machine, and a company that works."
In order to maximize production, Hardwire is relying on the Gerber experts to successfully install two new Gerber Paragon® multi-ply cutting solutions with CutWorks® and added CutWorks to its existing machines in just a matter of weeks. Gerber's unmatched expertise and knowledgeable Application Specialists helped Hardwire optimize their workflow. Gerber's partnership with Hardwire will be ongoing as the manufacturer continues to produce face shields for those that need them.
Gerber has created a PPE Task Force to help companies increase their production or transition into producing PPE by sharing best practices, offering support, and providing resources such as pattern data, cut files, markers, and tech packs for masks, technical suits, gowns and caps as well as sign and graphics templates such as labels. For more information, please visit https://gerbertechnology.com/covid19.
About Hardwire, LLC
During the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hardwire armored U.S. military trucks against Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and covered the military Green Zones with hundreds of acres of anti-mortar roof protection. Since then, the Company has armored every New York City police car, covered miles of the nation's critical bridges with armor, outfitted countless police officers with life-saving protection, and supplied the United States Special Operations Command and the United States Marine Corps with body armor.
About Gerber Technology
Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.
Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York-based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.
