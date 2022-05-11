IMD Corp's Gertie Marx atraumatic spinal needle has a less than 1 percent occurrence of PDPH when administered with proper technique.
KATONAH, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Post-dural puncture headaches (PDPH) have continually plagued the patient experience, impeding the ability of healthcare providers to offer the highest quality of care possible. As a well-known complication following lumbar punctures and spinal anesthesia, medical institutions have long looked for a solution. Research has shown that both the needle size and needle shape play an integral role in reducing or eliminating the onset of PDPH.
With this in mind, IMD Corp offers a variety of products proven to be extremely effective at reducing PDPH. For more than 30 years medical institutions have relied on IMD product lines, as they work hand in hand with doctors across the globe. While IMD's pursuit to continually improve their needle design will never cease, the Gertie Marx atraumatic spinal needle has a less than 1 percent occurrence of PDPH when administered with proper technique.
Gertie Marx spinal needles improve the patient experience dramatically. Post dural puncture headache symptoms range in both type and severity. From bilateral frontal or occipital headaches to neck pain and hearing loss, many note that their PDPH symptoms worsen when standing or sitting. The Gertie Marx spinal needle was developed to address these exact issues.
Some of the most notable benefits of the Gertie Marx needles include:
- Widest range of needle sizes available: the Gertie Marx spinal needles are perfectly designed for patients of every size – from pediatrics through bariatrics. The spinal needles are available in widths from 22G to 27G and in lengths from 50mm to 215mm (2" to 8.5").
- The Gertie Marx spinal needle boasts a unique, distinct "pop" when the dura is penetrated, which sets the standard for dramatically improving first time results. In fact, the Gertie Marx spinal needle is the only patented tip in the United States.
- The atraumatic needle has thin walls and is engineered to fit the dural space perfectly, allowing for fast flash of CSF to confirm needle placement.
- 2.5x magnification window on crystal clear hub.
- 360 degree rotating stylet cap that saves time when repeated withdrawal and reinsertion of stylet is required.
- Two side port indicators on the needle hub and introducer that identify the position of the eye of the needle.
IMD's spinal needles are designed to provide a simple and effective way to dramatically reduce PDPH. Extensive research has highlighted the fact that atraumatic spinal needles cause fewer PDPH's, underlined by the support of both the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and the American Academy of Neurology. To learn more about the Gertie Marx needles, visit https://www.imd-corp.com/.
