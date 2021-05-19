LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 10 article on WBUR Here & Now reports on the new indie film, "Together Together." In the movie, actor Ed Helms ("The Office") portrays a single man in his forties who wants to be a father and arranges for a barista, portrayed by Patti Harrison ("Broad City"), to be his gestational surrogate. The pair eventually form a platonic relationship and the film follows their journey through the surrogacy process as they set their own ground rules for the future of their nontraditional family. Los Angeles-based Global Surrogacy Services says that this film does a great service in illustrating the options intended parents and surrogates have. It adds, however, that having an agency as an intermediary makes the process of setting ground rules – and a great many other aspects of surrogacy – simpler and smoother.
Global Surrogacy Services says that one crucial role that agencies play in the surrogacy process is helping intended parents and surrogates decide what type of relationship they are comfortable with having during the surrogacy process and how involved the surrogate will be in the child's life after a baby is born. The agency notes that it's important to remind all parties that there is no wrong decision. While some individuals may choose to stay at an arm's length, others may prefer a closer relationship and there are a great many very legitimate reasons why intended parents and surrogates may prefer one type of arrangement. Global Surrogacy Services says an agency assists in facilitating this delicate conversation leading up to an arrangement so that a mutual understanding can be reached appropriately.
The Southern California agency says that finding the right gestational surrogate can be very difficult for intended parents to accomplish alone – and there are a great many medical and legal hurdles to be dealt with in the process. Global Surrogacy Services says that an expert agency will be able to provide a smooth gestational process and pair surrogates with intended parents that are a good match for each other. Intended parents can rest assured that their surrogate has been thoroughly screened and is in good mental and physical health and surrogates can feel confident that their needs will be taken care of throughout the process.
Global Surrogacy Services says that individuals of all orientations, genders, and backgrounds have the right to parenthood and a gestational surrogate agency is the ideal facilitator for this enriching but inevitably complex process. Readers interested in learning more about Global Surrogacy Services in Los Angeles can call (800) 355-2009 or visit its website at https://globalsurrogacyservices.com/.
