LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 8 article in My London reports on the surrogacy journeys of the United Kingdom's first transgender parents, Jake and Hannah Graf. With a healthy and happy toddler and another child on the way, the two-time intended parents and their surrogate, Laura, have set a pattern that is likely to inspire more LGBTQ families, says Global Surrogacy Services. The agency points out that many of its clients are busy and successful people like the Grafs – Jake is a writer and director and Hannah is a former high-ranking member of the UK military. The firm adds that there are numerous hurdles, both medical and legal, that must be dealt with which busy laypeople can find overwhelming. That's where the support of a qualified surrogacy agency can be indispensable, says Global Surrogacy Services.
One important area involves matching families with the right surrogate. Laura, the Grafs' beloved surrogate, is a pediatric nurse who had two children of her own before becoming a surrogate. Global Surrogacy Services notes that its surrogates are similarly amazing women: healthy moms with children at home and full lives. That being said, all surrogates and intended parents have their own specific needs. For example, some intended parents want to include their surrogates as part of their child's extended family, while others prefer a more arm's-length relationship once the baby has been born. The important thing, says Global Surrogacy Services, is making sure that everyone involved is completely comfortable with the agreed-upon arrangement.
Naturally, outstanding medical care is also essential. As with the Grafs, LGBTQ couples may be using frozen eggs harvested from varying sources, including those removed from one partner's ovaries before the completion of a female-to-male transition. Fertilizing and implanting those eggs via IVF requires superb medical personnel. The Los Angeles-based agency notes that it prides itself on ensuring parents and their surrogates are provided with the absolute highest level of care to ensure a safe and successful pregnancy.
Global Surrogacy Services adds that the current generation of human beings has an unprecedented number of lifestyle options to choose from. Those choices now extend to parenthood, as modern-day reproductive medicine has made it possible for people who want children the most to have offspring of their own, no matter their gender or orientation.
Readers can learn more about Global Surrogacy Services and the surrogacy process by visiting the agency's website at https://globalsurrogacyservices.com/ or calling (800) 355-2009. The center is based in the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills area but works with intended parents worldwide and surrogates from throughout the USA.
